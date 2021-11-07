A lot went wrong for Southern in its 29-17 loss to Florida A&M Saturday, and a lot of it was caused the visitors, a rival with just as strong of a history in HBCU football.
But throughout the game, and until perhaps the last four minutes, opportunity knocked, and the Jaguars simply could not open the door.
Southern trailed 20-17 at halftime but played well, executing its offensive game plan to total 212 yards and three scores while twice forcing field goals on Florida A&M opportunities inside Southern's 10-yard line.
For most of the second half, Southern stayed within reach, allowing one field goal when disaster struck.
A poor punt snap and a poor decision by punter Martell Fontenot to try and kick the ball illegally instead of recovering it ultimately put the ball at the Jaguar 3. At that point, cornerback Robert Rhem was flagged for being offsides on consecutive fourth-down plays on which Southern kept the Rattlers out of the end zone.
The Rattlers finally capitalized on their second, second chance with the score that put the game away. The 12-point lead was safe even with more than 10 minutes to play because the Jaguar offense continued to squander chances.
“We had opportunities,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “It’s a three-point game at halftime. We keep battling and battling and it’s a six-point game and we still had opportunities, missed opportunities. We had guys open for touchdowns we missed, key drops. To wrap it all up it was missed opportunities.
“The plan was good. We took away some of the things they did best on offense. No. 1 (Bishop Bonnett) is a fast kid, we knew that and just had to contain him. The backbreaker was an errant snap. As opposed to just getting on it, we had a boneheaded decision you wouldn’t think a senior would make to try and kick the ball and not recover. It would have given us a chance to play football again. We practice that.”
Rollins said he couldn’t tell from watching the game film if officials erred on the offsides calls but said what happened Saturday was something that never happens.
“From our camera, on our film, it’s hard to see,” Rollins said. “That’s never, ever, ever, ever, ever called on a goal-line situation. I mean ever. And to call it back-to-back? But we can’t leave it in their hands. Too many times we left it in their hands.”
That mistake put a damper on a good defensive performance for a unit that has taken its hits in yardage and injuries. Southern played without one of its best defenders, tackle Camron Peterson, and the second half without cornerback Glenn Brown.
Ace pass rusher Jordan Lewis returned from a hamstring injury but was not 100%; lacking his usual explosiveness. The offense was without two of its best runners but still to get only 51 yards in the second half was brutal. Even with the 40-yard punt snap added back in, it was a poor performance.
Moving forward, Southern has the unenviable task of keeping its hopes for a winning season alive against the SWAC’s best team and hated rival Jackson State (8-1, 6-0).
“It’s a good thing; a rivalry game, they won’t overlook them," Rollins said. "Everybody will be fully attentive.
“Hopefully we can get everybody back. That brings confidence when all the guys are playing together, the chemistry is good. A lot of those guys that are out are in leadership roles.”