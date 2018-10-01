As of Saturday night, Dawson Odums has been Southern’s head football coach for 73 games since being named interim chief two weeks into the 2012 season.
In all that time, never has one of his offenses been as unproductive as the Jaguars were against Alcorn State, failing to gain 150 yards of total offense for the first time during his tenure.
A little less than 48 hours after Southern’s offense moved the ball a total of 139 yards in a 20-3 loss in its home stadium, Odums is still searching for what exactly went wrong.
But all he knows for sure is that a lot will have to change moving forward.
Without giving away specifics, Odums promised a different team will take the field at Prairie View A&M on October 13.
That gives Southern 14 days from final whistle to kickoff to reboot, reassess and readjust before taking on the hottest team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Odums plans to make use of every second.
“You’ve just got to reevaluate what we’re doing and that’s what we’ll do this week,” Odums said. “We’ll look in the mirror and look at what we can do and do it a little bit better. We’ll be a different team coming out of the bye.”
If there’s one thing Southern has going for amid all of its problems, it’s that Odums has a history of success coming out of a bye week.
The Jaguars are 8-2 under Odums with a week of rest with the only two losses coming to Grambling at the end of the season in 2017 and 2015.
Southern also won four of its past five meetings with PVAM.
“Just really figuring it out,” Odums said immediately after the Alcorn State game of his strategy going into the bye week. “We have to watch film and really figure out what the problem is and figure out why we couldn’t figure that out during the game. It might just be they were better tonight. You don’t know until you watch the film.
Most of Southern’s offensive struggles began from the start of the drive.
On 22 first-down plays, the Jaguars gained a total of 33 yards.
The five times Southern picked up five or more yards on first down was matched by the number of times it was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Only once did the Jaguars move the chains on first down.
Running back Devon Benn was the primary ball carrier on first downs, taking all but three of the 17 rushes, but never got far as the Braves loaded the box to stop the player Odums said earlier in the week would need to will Southern to victory through a heavy run game.
Quarterback John Lampley, who had the worst game of his young career, was 1 of 5 on first down. In total he was 9 of 26 for 59 yards.
After a poor start, Southern failed to garner a first down on five of its 10 drives that did not end with the half or an interception. Those five drives also include the lone scoring venture of the day for Southern when Chris Chaney returned a short kickoff inside the red zone where the offense gained seven yards before opting to kick a field goal.
Southern has not made players available to the media for the past two weeks.
“There’s a lot of things (Lampley) could’ve done better,” Odums said. “A lot of things the offensive line could’ve done better. Things the receivers could’ve done better as a collective group. It’s not all on the quarterback. It’s a lot of things we can do better and we’re going to have to do those things better if we want to be successful as a football team.”