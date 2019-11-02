WHAT WE LEARNED
The Jaguars like to make it hard on themselves, but they never quit. Despite failing twice on fourth down from the 1-yard line, they drove 55 yards in the final two minutes for the winning score. The defense is just as much a high wire act, scrambling around and chasing open receivers and quarterback Aqeel Glass, sacking him for the first time on the game’s final play to seal the win. Whew!
Ladarius Skelton can lead his team as long as he’s running the ball more than he’s throwing it. Southern committed to the option running game and it led to a career-high 238-yard rushing night and two touchdowns for Skelton, who has struggled with consistency. He wasn’t bad passing it either, when he needed to. His 1-yard TD throw, his second of the night to Hunter Register, gave the Jaguars the winning points.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The Jaguars inched closer to a SWAC West Division title by the slimmest of margins. This one could easily have been entered in the painful loss column. They have plenty of work to do on their pass defense and goal-line offense moving forward — but with two conference games left, a rematch with Alcorn State looks like a strong possibility. One thing is for sure: The Jaguars gave a season-best homecoming crowd of 20,344 their money’s worth.