Southern cornerback Demerio Houston is still listed as day to day this week after missing Saturday’s home opener with a sprained ankle.
Coach Dawson Odums said on the weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ teleconference that the senior captain is starting to test out his injury this week and will hopefully be able to play against Alabama A&M.
“He’s getting better," Odums said. "They’re going to test him out today and we’ll look into getting him some work today and Wednesday. We’ll keep it a little light for him and hopefully he’ll be a full go on Saturday.”
Houston said early last week his sitting out against Langston was a strong possibility as he took a cautious approach to the injury with the idea of being fully healed for this weekend in mind.
Houston was Southern’s leading tackler in its first two games with six in each outing.
In his absence, freshman Robert Rheim got the start against Langston. He produced one tackle.
Players of the Week
Southern is still without its first weekly conference honor of the season after claiming its first win over Langston.
Alcorn State led the way with both the offensive and defensive Players of the Week after the Braves’ win over Texas Southern.
Wide receiver Raidarious Anderson was awarded for his 168 yards and a touchdown on a career-high eight receptions. Defensive back Javen Morrison, who picked off the Tigers twice, took home the defensive honor.
Jackson State kicker Christian Jacquemin was Specialist of the Week for his 4-for-4 performance in a win against Florida A&M.
Newcomer of the Week went to Alabama State wide receiver Tyrek Allen, who caught a 78-yard touchdown pass.
What they’re saying
Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor gave a blunt assessment of his team’s trip to Cincinnati last week where it lost 63-7 to the Bearcats.
When a reporter asked what good came out of the game, Maynor responded, "We got about $500,000.”
Maynor had a slightly more cheerful outlook for Saturday’s conference opener against Southern.
“Southern has a great program,” Maynor said. “Coach Odums always wins a lot of games down there. He’s always right there in the running for getting to the SWAC championship game. It’s a program you want to model your team after.
“We know it’s going to be a great challenge and a great contest Saturday.”
Get your tickets
The Southern University quarterback club is once again hosting a bus trip to take fans to Mobile, Alabama, this weekend for the Gulf Coast Challenge against Alabama A&M.
Transportations and tickets are included in the $100 per person fee. The bus departs from Southern’s campus at 7 a.m. on Saturday and returns that night after the game. A tailgate will also be held prior to the 4 p.m. kick.
For more information, contact Reginald Jarvis at (225)939-5906 or Lillian Jones at (225)247-1437.
Fans do not need to be a member of the club to purchase tickets.