Southern entered Friday’s game with Prairie View as the SWAC’s top hitting team, but the Jaguars couldn’t hit their way out of a big hole.
The Panthers scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined to take control and hand Southern a 10-6 defeat at Lee Hines Field.
The game was delayed for an hour and 15 minutes because of rain after 2½ innings with Southern leading 2-1.
The loss snapped a five-game SWAC winning streak for the Jaguars (14-12, 8-2 SWAC), who lead the West Division.
Prairie View (9-18, 5-5) took control in its first at-bat after the rain delay against Southern starter Jerome Bohannon (2-3) with five runs and added three more in the fifth to go ahead 9-2. Prairie View right hander Brian Williams (1-2) held Southern to four runs through 6 1/3 innings in his third start.
Southern tried to rally as Coby Taylor hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning. Willie Ward knocked Brian Williams out with a run-scoring single in the seventh, and William Nelson greeted reliever Lorenzo Hardit with a run-scoring double. But Hardit struck out Rashard Ranie and got Javeyan Williams on a fly ball to left.
After the Panthers answered with a run in the eighth, Tyler LaPorte tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to make it 10-6, but that was all Jaguars could get. Jerson Hardit got three outs in the ninth for the Panthers after Southern put two runners on to start the inning.
Xavier Jefferson started the fourth inning for the Panthers with a single, was sacrificed to second, moved to third on a single by Andrew Garcia and scored on a wild pitch. Back-to-back triples by Demarie Smith and Daniel Lingua brought home two more runs, another scored on a groundout by Alex Martinez, and Dalton Horner capped the inning with an RBI double to the left-field corner.
Southern coach Kerrick Jackson pulled Bohannon, but the visitors continued to get good swings against Austin Haensel in the fifth inning. Avery Williams launched a one-out solo homer to left. Garcia walked, Smith singled and Tyler Gordon singled to make it 8-2. A throwing error by Southern catcher William Nelson let in the third run.
Martinez hit a run-scoring double in the first inning to put Southern behind early, but the Jaguars scored single runs in the first and third. Malik Blaise hit a sacrifice fly to score Tyler LaPorte in the first inning and William Nelson had an RBI single.
Game 2 is set for a 3 p.m. first pitch Saturday. Justin Freeman (0-1, 7.88 ERA) will start for Southern.