A disastrous start. A furious rally. A game-saving stop at the last minute.
Coach Dawson Odums said Saturday’s dramatic 29-27 win against Alabama A&M to start Southwestern Athletic Conference play could be the beginning of a special season on the Bluff.
But then again, he isn’t yet sure this team found its identity four weeks into a 10-game schedule.
With every answer Southern finds, two more questions spring up in its place.
John Lampley is the starting quarterback. But can he play with consistency? Can he get off to a fast start?
The defensive front can control the line of scrimmage. Can the secondary limit big plays? Can Southern fix its poor tackling?
Odums knows Saturday was a good start, but a start is all it was.
With four-time defending Eastern Division champion Alcorn State coming to A.W. Mumford Stadium this weekend for homecoming, nothing gets easier from here.
“We don’t know what kind of football team we really have,” Odums said. “Coming out last week’s game, there’s still questions.”
Alabama A&M was a team — on paper at least — Southern always should have beat.
While the Bulldogs are much improved in coach Connell Maynor’s first season in Huntsville, Alabama, AAMU hasn’t produced a winning season since 2012. It hasn’t topped Southern in the past five meetings.
Alabama A&M was picked to finish second to last in the East, ahead of only Mississippi Valley State. Southern was predicted to finish second in the West behind defending SWAC champion Grambling.
Next week will be much tougher against Alcorn, which has beat Southern 7 of the past 9 times they have played.
Odums is just 1-6 against the Braves since taking the interim job in 2012. They were his first career loss as head coach.
Two weeks after Alcorn is another tough game against Prairie View A&M with first-year head coach Eric Dooley, who took over after previously coordinating Grambling’s championship offense.
From there it is only 42 days before the Jaguars go to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic against Grambling.
Southern did not allow players to speak to the media after the game.
“We’ve got to continue to get better,” Odums said. “We’ve got to look at our mistakes. Again, we have to correct them for next week and keep getting better.”
The best trend Odums saw in his team Saturday night was their growing confidence.
After taking two hard losses to FBS schools to start the year, and despite a pair of slow starts the past two weeks, the Jaguars are starting to believe in themselves regardless of any issues or questions.
No matter the final result, Odums routinely says he is proud of the way the team competed all 60 minutes.
If nothing else, that’s something to build on.
“I like the spirit in them,” Odums said. “I like the fight in them. You have to have that recipe to be successful.”