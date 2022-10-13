Alcorn State at Southern
6 p.m. Saturday, A.W. Mumford Stadium
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
It’s too early to say this game is for the SWAC Western Division title, but it’s at least shaping up as a key clash toward that end. That’s how it should be with he Braves now in the West, and it will likely stay that way moving forward. The Braves are rebuilding their swagger after opting out of the spring 2021 season. Southern also has momentum. This is easily the most exciting of the five games on this week's SWAC schedule and the only real toss-up. All SWAC eyes will be scoreboard-watching on this one. The teams have the potential to deliver an instant classic.
Key matchup
Southern CBs Demetri Morsell and Kriston Davis vs. Alcorn WR CJ Bolar: Bolar is off to a slow start as the Braves break in a new quarterback, Aaron Allen. But Bolar had 40 catches for 668 yards and five TDs last season, so the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Vanderbilt transfer could go off Saturday night. Morsell and Davis are the outside corners who have to stick close and give the Jaguars pass rush time to get to Allen. They’ve played well thus far, partly because they get good backup play. Being wary of play-action fakes is a must as Southern tries to slow the run game.
Players to watch
Jaguars: The Southern passing game is flourishing because guys like WR Rudy Dyson have stepped up. Dyson caught five balls for 96 yards last week and is developing quite a good chemistry with quarterback BeSean McCray. His athleticism affords McCray the option of putting the ball near him and letting Dyson go get it. On defense, Southern might be without star DE Jordan Lewis but DT Tahj Brown has quietly matched Lewis with three sacks and is only one of the players coordinator Henry Miller can rotate in. Brown has three other tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He’s a playmaker.
Braves: The Alcorn offense starts with brutish RB Jarveon Howard, who will be the focus of the Jaguars’ defensive game plan. He’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry, even after getting only 63 last week, but if the Braves are anywhere near the goal line, he’s going to get the ball. He’s got eight touchdowns. LB Terreance Ellis is active whether rushing the passer or dropping into coverage. The Braves’ leading tackler is quick to the ball and brings physicality when he arrives. Alcorn has to disrupt McCray’s rhythm to be successful, and Ellis will be first in line.
Facts and figures
Southern coach Eric Dooley was 0-3 vs. Alcorn State while at Prairie View. ... Southern punter Robens Beauplan leads the SWAC with a 45.6-yard average on 12 punts, the fewest punts per team in the SWAC. Beauplan transferred from Alcorn State in the offseason. ... Alcorn RB Jarveon Howard had 295 yards rushing against UAPB, and it’s likely a modern-day SWAC record. Southern’s Kobe Dillon set the Southern school record with 267 against UAPB last year. ... Alcorn State coach Fred McNair is going for his 40th career win. ... SWAC legend Marino Casem, who coached at Alcorn State and Southern, will posthumously be one of 20 inductees into the New Orleans Xavier University Hall of Fame at a ceremony Nov. 3. He was a 1956 graduate of Xavier.
Numbers worth knowing
27: Penalties by Southern opponents, fewest in the SWAC
27: Penalties committed by Alcorn, fewest in the SWAC.
447.6: Southern’s total offense per game.
Prediction and why
Southern 31, Alcorn 27: This matchup could go either way. Fans should expect a seesaw battle like last year with perhaps the last team that possesses the ball winning. Southern suddenly appears to have so many offensive weapons at skill positions and easily one of the top three offensive lines in the league. The Jaguars defense is shutting down everyone in the second half. Playing at home should make a difference if Jaguar Nation is on its ‘A’ game. Alcorn has its own weapons and one of the best coaches in the nation, but the home team prevails to start evening up the series. Don’t go for popcorn in the fourth quarter.