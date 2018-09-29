1. WHAT WE LEARNED: The Southern defense can play with anybody. Alcorn State has one of the best offenses in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the Jaguars kept them in check for much of the night, even considering the 381 yards it allowed. If the Southern offense ever gets rolling to almost any degree, the Jaguars can be dangerous going forward. The defense has enough playmakers to compete.
2. TRENDING NOW: Southern still can’t move the ball in the first half. The Jaguars punted on five of their first seven possessions and didn’t score any points. Coach Dawson Odums has tried adjusting practice schedules and emphasizing fast starts, but it’s going to be a long season if Southern can’t start putting points on the scoreboard sooner. Some of that falls on quarterback John Lampley, but he needs more help from the line and run game, too.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS: Southern’s open week could not have come at a better time. The Jaguars have a lot of work to do in two weeks before taking on Prairie View, who might just have an even more devastating offense than Alcorn did on Saturday. The defense is getting better, but the offense has to take big strides in the next 14 days. Take a break, reset and put this one behind them.