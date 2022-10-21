Southern University’s homecoming week means a lot more than the game-day traffic jam it creates on campus.
It’s a week of celebration with events on campus and the return of a multitude of alumni.
Jaguars coach Eric Dooley has seen a few of these during his 14 years as an assistant coach at Southern, and he wants his players to get involved — but not this year.
“I encourage them to participate (in homecoming) after they graduate,” said Dooley, eliciting a chorus of laughter from media at his weekly news conference.
Dooley hopes that message already has sunk in for a team riding a three-game winning streak entering the 4 p.m. game Saturday against Virginia University-Lynchburg, a National Christian College Athletic Association program that is 0-7 this season.
“That starts in (preseason) camp. You have to be able to gauge your team and plant it inside those guys,” said Dooley, who is in his first season as head coach at Southern. “We use the acronym WIN. That doesn’t mean win the game, it’s an acronym for ‘what’s important now.’
"It’s important that we focus on the task at hand. We’re in the thick of it (division race). We have a long season ahead of us. We can’t stop right now. It’s all about choices. We can’t let a choice dictate who we are, what we’re going to become.”
The Jaguars also can't look ahead to a showdown the week after against Jackson State, the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champion and owner of a 6-0 record and No. 1 HBCU ranking.
“I’m a praying man,” Dooley said. “If you are going to pray, why worry? If you are a worrying man, why pray? I’m not worried about them looking (ahead to Jackson State). Right now, we’re focused on going 1-0 against a hungry team and one looking to do something no one expects them to do.”
Southern will be without 11 unidentified players who will serve one-game suspensions for their role in a pregame fight at Prairie View.
Dooley is likely to have a burgeoning quarterback in BeSean McCray, who has accounted for 12 touchdowns in the last three games, and whose chemistry with a talented group of receivers is growing. McCray has thrown for 715 yards and eight TD passes during the three-game winning streak.
“It took time for BeSean and I to learn one another,” Dooley said. “He had to understand what type of play-caller I was, and I had to understand what type of player he was. When you grasp that and start working together, that’s when you see the benefits.”
McCray remains the team’s leading rusher with 397 yards and a 7.0 yards per carry average. But the Jaguars' running game has plenty of support. Three different backs have led the team, the latest being freshman Karl Ligon who had 92 yards, including a 36-yard TD run, in the victory against Alcorn State.
Jerodd Sims (306), Ligon (255) and Kendric Rhymes (248) have combined for 809 yards and nine TDs.
“We knew he had something with (Ligon),” Dooley said. “We have two freshman backs that can run the football, as well as some vets. We feel real good about those guys.
“I put a lot on my assistant coaches to move those guys in and out. Coach (Dre’ Fuselier) has been doing a great job with those guys. We have a philosophy that we feel works; there’s enough food at the table for everybody, you just have to come sit.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise for Southern is the play of the defense, which has allowed two field goals and zero touchdowns combined in the second half of four SWAC games.
“It starts with the front seven, but we’re confident in our secondary,” Dooley said. “Defense is playing sound football. I just hope we don’t wait until the second half to shut teams out. We can start that in the first quarter.
“We’ve been able to play some good defense, especially the second half of the season. When two good teams are playing, somebody is going to have to make a play.”