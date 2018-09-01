FORT WORTH, Texas — John Lampley faked a screen pass, then rolled out to his left.
With TCU’s defense closing in on him, Southern’s young quarterback scrambled out of the pocket until he saw Cameron Mackey streaking down the sideline with no one standing in his way.
Calm and composed, Lampley made the first touchdown pass of his college career look easy as he hit Mackey in stride for 55 yards.
Of course, the play ultimately didn’t make much difference in the outcome of TCU’s 55-7 blowout win Saturday.
What it meant for Southern’s season is potentially much greater.
Lampley’s day started poorly. A sophomore making his first start against the No. 16 team in the nation, he was surely in a tough spot. On Southern's first play from scrimmage, the snap sailed over Lampley's head.
Over the next 18 minutes of game time, he completed just 2 of 10 passes, one of them falling into the arms of a TCU defender.
But for a few drives around the midpoint of the second quarter, Lampley settled his nerves and found the level head that won him the starting job in the first place.
"He looked real good to me,” Mackey said. “He looked comfortable as the game went on. That'll get him more comfortable for next week, and we'll just keep on fighting."
The hope for Southern is that Saturday’s game took care of those first-start nerves, and that it will allow Lampley to begin games the way he finished this weekend.
Center Jaylon Brinson took partial responsibility for some of those early nerves after his first snap sailed over Lampley’s head, putting his quarterback in a tough spot in front of a hostile crowd.
SU coach Dawson Odums also downplayed any of Lampley’s struggles by noting Southern won’t see another defense with as much talent as the Horned Frogs.
Lampley threw for 101 yards on five completions to go with his touchdown and two interceptions. And as Southern was quick to point out, if he can move the ball against TCU even a little bit, he can feel confident in leading the Jaguars offense against any other team on their schedule.
“John is good,” Brinson said. “He’s a pretty smooth guy. He doesn’t get rattled or anything. I talked to him on the sideline and his mind was in a good place, and he was fine.”
Still, Lampley’s day ended roughly.
Just before halftime, on a third-and-29 at the TCU 37, Lampley took a crushing hit to the head from TCU star defender Ben Banogu after the quarterback threw long to the end zone.
The wobbly throw was easily picked off by Ridwan Issahaku, and Lampley was left reeling on the turf.
Lampley left the field with team trainers. Odums said the quarterback did not suffer a concussion, and though he didn't specify the nature of Lampley's injury. He could've played in the second half, but the coaching staff kept him out, both as a precautionary measure and to get SU's two primary backups some playing time.
Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton finished the game for the Jaguars, going 0-for-4 passing.
Lampley was not available to media after the game.
“You've got to be smart in these games,” Odums said. “Even though you want to be competitive and win the game, when you get to a point where it's 41-7 and winning is out the window, (so) you have to be smart with your team.”