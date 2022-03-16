On the first day of Southern University’s spring practice, every position is up in the air. But coach Eric Dooley said there’s no doubt at least one position has to be settled after the spring game April 9.
Dooley, a pass-oriented coach who is serving as his own offensive coordinator, said he wants to use spring practice to settle the starting quarterback question.
“Going into the summer it’s very important that guy is leading those guys that are going to be on the field,” Dooley said before the Jaguars’ first spring workout Wednesday. “We’re not going to be in a rush, but we got some heavy competition, and it should sort itself out by the end of the spring.”
Southern has three on scholarship: senior Bubba McDaniel, who started eight games last season; junior college transfer Besean McCray, who played at Hinds Community College last year; and sophomore Harold Blood of Destrehan, who signed in 2019.
Freshman signee Chris Tucker of Madison (Dallas) High School will join the fray in fall camp, but for now the aforementioned first three will battle it out.
McDaniel (6-2, 200) played in 10 games with eight starts and completed 118 of 191 (67.9%) with 10 TDs and three interceptions last season.
McCray (6-0, 180) was a Junior College All-American who completed 164 of 285 passes for 1,882 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions in 11 games for Hinds last season.
Blood had a 26-5 record in three years as a starter at Destrehan. He completed 178 of 259 passes for 2,573 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He ran 47 times for 252 yards and five scores.
Dooley emphasized each players’ ability to throw but also wants his quarterback adept at decision-making and running the ball to fuel his RPO plays.
“The first thing I look at is if you can throw it,” he said. “If you can spin it you’ve got a chance with me. All of those guys bring a strong arm to the game, a lot of knowledge. I do run a lot of RPOs, so they have to have the ability to do it, some better than others, but we’ll see how to fix that for these 15 days.”
McCray took the first set of snaps on Wednesday, followed by McDaniel and Blood.
“Only one guy I was able to recruit, that was one guy I felt fit my system,” Dooley said about McCray. “Looking at some of the other guys, they bring some intangibles to the game. I’m not a coach that says, ‘This is my system you have to do this.’ Whatever works and gives us an opportunity to win, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Dooley added that the spring game format would be like a full 60-minute game.
“I need to see these guys play for 60 minutes,” he said. “Like I told them, every day of your life you’re on an interview. This is their interview for 15 practices, and the last one being a game.”
Transferring out
Two former Jags who exited through the transfer portal ended up with former Southern coach Dawson Odums at Norfolk State, according to Southern sports information director Willie Scott. Defensive back Tamaurice Smith, who made All-SWAC in 2019, and wide receiver Brandon Hinton are set to join Odums for his second season there.