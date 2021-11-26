Rufus Graves Sr.'s message to Pete Richardson 30 years ago was a simple one.
"Take care of my baby boy."
Mr. Graves was dying of lung cancer.
His son, Terrence Graves, had just completed his freshman season playing at Wake Forest and was looking to transfer.
Richardson was the head coach at Winston-Salem University, located just across town from Wake Forest.
That's where Graves ended up transferring, playing three seasons for Richardson and forming a bond that is still going strong three decades later.
Shortly after Richardson left Winston-Salem to begin his career at Southern University, he brought Graves with him as a graduate assistant in 1994. Graves has been coaching in HBCU football ever since, with stops at Norfolk State, Mississippi Valley State and now his seventh season at Grambling. He's been on both sidelines of the Bayou Classic: 15 times in the Columbia blue and gold of the Jaguars, and the past six times in the black and gold of the G-Men.
But Saturday's Bayou Classic will be the most special one of all for Graves.
This time, he's the man in charge after being named Grambling's head coach after the school fired Broderick Fobbs just 12 days before Saturday's showdown in the Caesars Superdome.
Graves knows none of this would be possible if it wasn't for the man who took a chance on him and brought him to the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the first place.
"Coach Richardson is like my second dad," Graves said. "He was a man to many, and he shaped my adult life. He was always about the players first. He did everything for the players. He showed us how to be men. He told us the importance of education and going on to be successful. I love him. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it."
Many of Graves' former teammates and colleagues call him Pete Richardson Jr. or Lil Pete because of their bond.
During Graves' playing days when the Winston-Salem players had study hall, Richardson would make him sit in the front right beside him. The same rule applied when the team attended church together. Graves had to be right up front near Richardson. On bus trips to games, Graves couldn't sit anywhere past the first four rows.
"He promised my parents he was going to make something out of me or he was going to die trying," Graves said. "From that day to this day, he unleashed himself on me."
Richardson was going to make sure to fulfill the promise he made to Rufus and Dorothy Graves.
"When I met his dad, he wanted to make sure Terrence came in and I gave him a chance," Richardson said. "But the main thing he wanted was for his son to get an education. The rest is history."
Graves, after finishing his degree at Winston-Salem, didn't choose to come to Southern. Richardson made the decision for him. Graves still remembers getting the phone call from Richardson letting him know to be expecting a package in the mail. Richardson's wife had mailed Graves the paperwork to enroll in grad school at Southern.
"I said, 'Coach, you're not going to ask?' " Graves recalls. " 'At what point do you start asking me?' "
Richardson's response?
"You're coming, and that's it."
When Richardson talks, Graves listens. So a kid from Norfolk, Virginia, packed his bags and headed to Baton Rouge. After one season as a grad assistant coaching defensive ends, Graves was called into Richardson's office in January. Graves assumed Richardson wanted to talk to him about his student refund check.
"Five minutes later, I'm the linebackers coach," Graves said. "I'm thinking, 'Say what?' He told me if anybody should give me my first full-time job, it should be him."
At 24, he was one of the youngest full-time assistants ever in the SWAC.
Fast forward to the present and Graves has the job that the late, great Eddie Robinson made such a prestigious one: head football coach at Grambling.
His job title has the word "interim" in front of it, but he doesn't take it lightly. He also held an interim role during his time at Mississippi Valley.
"I'm in the position, and I'm going to do the best job I can in the time I have it," Graves said. "I'm not concerned with what's going to happen after that. I don't control that. I'm just going to do what I need to do and let the chips fall where they may."
Outside of bragging rights in households all across Louisiana, there's not a whole lot else at stake in this interim coach vs. interim coach game between Graves and Southern's Jason Rollins.
Southern is 4-6. Grambling is 3-7. But Richardson will be in the Superdome watching.
"I'm going to root for both teams," hw said. "I want them both to do well. It's a situation where I was over there at Southern for a number of years. And of course, the contact I had with Graves, I want him to do well, too."
Graves remembers a recent Bayou Classic when Southern beat Grambling. Richardson was one of the first on the field to give him a hug and console him afterward.
"He's always a Terrence Graves fan, just like I'm a coach Pete Richardson fan," Graves said. "It's love and admiration for a man who has done so much for not just Terrence Graves, but for so many. Hats off to him. I'm going to give him his flowers while he lives. I'll tell the world. I am a coach Peter Richardson fan."