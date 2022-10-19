Southern University’s first two Southwestern Athletic Conference victories showed the flash and dash of Eric Dooley’s offense.
Last week’s victory against Alcorn State, not so much.
But there was plenty of growth in the 21-17 victory in which the Jaguars gutted it out in a scoreless second half, winning with a heroic defensive effort that was highlighted by a late fourth-down stop.
The Jaguars take a break from conference play this week to celebrate homecoming against Virginia University-Lynchburg, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, in a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Dooley likes the benefits of playing through and surviving an intense, tough game. It’s a step to becoming the team he wants the Jaguars to be in the second half of the season.
“To get a good team, you have to go through a lot of phases,” said Dooley, whose team scored 190 points combined in its previous three victories. “To pull out a close ball game ... the games we’ve been able to win have been lopsided. You could tell at the end of the third quarter who was going to win the game.
“This game took us all the way down to the defense making a tough stop, where the offense had to get a couple of first downs. We also worked hard on special teams; our punter was able to flip the field. You want to see that to gauge where they are. We haven’t crossed that bridge yet, but I could see those guys are prepared for that.”
Dooley praised his team for playing complementary football.
“We understand how to help one another by playing a complete ball game,” he said. “It’s the way we practice. We try to cover every situation that could possibly happen in the game. For the guys to see that and have success, it helps the situation.”
The Southern offense did its job with 21 first-half points, enough to win the game. The defense held Alcorn State to a field goal, forcing a missed field goal on another possession and coming up with a fourth-down stop near midfield with 1:19 left.
“Our front seven played lights out," Dooley said. "We challenge those guys to have that type of performance against a running back like Alcorn has.”
The Jaguars held Jarveon Howard, the SWAC’s leading rusher, to 79 yards on 22 carries, and they stifled the Braves passing game. Alcorn had 85 yards passing in the second half.
The challenge isn’t as stiff this week against the 0-6 Dragons, who lost to reigning Black national champion South Carolina State last week 36-0. Lynchburg was competitive in losses to Presbyterian (21-13), Delaware State (35-19) and Savannah State (28-14), but were blown out by Virginia Union (77-0), North Carolina Central (59-14) and Morgan State (44-10).
“We’ve had some explosive games but it’s still a work in progress. Some things we have to fine tune to make it click the way we envisioned it,” Dooley said. “The guys are on the right street.”