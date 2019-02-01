The Southwestern Athletic Conference's baseball coaches and sports information directors released the conference's preseason poll Friday, and Southern was picked to finish fifth of five teams in the Western division.
The Jaguars finished 9-33 a year ago, 6-15 in SWAC play in the first year under coach Kerrick Jackson.
Texas Southern, which has won the past two SWAC titles, received nine of 16 first-place votes and was picked first in the west, followed by Grambling (six first-place votes), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (one), Prairie View and Southern.
In the Eastern division, the predicted order of finish is Alabama State (nine), Jackson State (six), Alcorn State (one), Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State.
Texas Southern has both the preseason player of the year, first baseman Christian Sanchez, and the preseason pitcher of the year, Aron Solis.
Southern, which has won 26 SWAC baseball titles but none since 2009, did not have a player on either the first- or second-team all-SWAC preseason teams.