BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southern men's track and field team finished fourth and the women took eighth at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on Thursday and Friday.
Nicholas Scott, Char'Vares Wilson and Trinity Bolden came away as SWAC champions.
Bolden's time in the 60 meters set a new Southern record with a time of 7.40 seconds. Kennedy Pedro, 7.78, A'niya Galloway, 7.83 and Malaysia Sinegal, 7.86, also set personal bests in the event.
"Trinity (Bolden) came in and stepped up big," said Southern coach Teremine White about Bolden's school record. "She has been running well all year. Her future is really bright, and she will only get better."
Southern found their second SWAC champion in Wilson. Wilson edged Davieon Center of Jackson State by half a meter to take home the crown in the weight throw with a distance of 16.22m, beating his previous record by two meters.
Another favorite, Nicholas Scott took home the third title for the Jaguars in the 800 with a time of 1:52.68, two seconds ahead of second. Shani Simon finished with a personal best of 2:22.43 on the women's side.
"Nick Scott came in and ran his race," said White. "He was having fun out there. He is one of the best athletes in our conference."
The final events of the meet would be the 4x400. Both the men and women would end up picking up points. The women's team of Simon, Kirk, Williams and Qymeisha Mayhew would finish fifth with a time of 3:48.78. The men's team of Jones, Scott, Nervis, and Thompson finished as the runner-up with a time of 3:16.84.
"The men's 4x400 ran the best of the season," White said. "They got edged at the line for second but (Nicholas) Scott was down about 15m in the second leg and closed the gap."
The Southern men finished with 70 points while winner Prairie View had 119. In the women's division, Prairie View won with 133 points, while the Southern women had 40 points.