Tulane ace Braden Olthoff spiraled out of control against Southern, allowing a walk on a full count and a hard single one out later in the second inning.
Actually he was fine, but he has been so good through four starts, it already has become fashionable to joke about him when he is less than perfect.
Continuing his early-season dominance, Olthoff allowed three hits, one unearned run and struck out 13 in seven innings as the Green Wave cruised past the Jaguars 16-2 on Friday night at Turchin Stadium in the opener of a three-game, home-and-home series.
Tulane (11-2) won for the fifth consecutive time. Southern (6-7), which committed as many errors as it had hits (four) and walked 10, lost for the first time in five games.
“We’ve shown at times this year that if we play a clean game we can compete,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “If we had played a clean game tonight, I’m not saying we would have won, but it’s not 16-2.”
It all started with Olthoff (4-0), a junior college transfer who lowered his ERA to 0.32 and kept Southern off balance throughout his stint.
Jaguars starter Wilhelm Allen (1-2) was just as dominant against the Wave’s two hottest hitters, striking out Trevor Minder and Luis Aviles the first two times he faced them. He was less successful against the rest of the lineup, giving up six runs in four innings while shaky infield play let him down.
Tulane scored a run in the first inning after shortstop Bubba Thompson drew first baseman Taj Porter off the bag with an errant throw on a grounder by leadoff hitter Ty Johnson. Hudson Haskin followed with a bloop double, and Grant Mathews brought Johnson home with a ground-ball out.
“Obviously if we make a play on the first ground ball, we get out of that inning,” Jackson said. “And then we walked a couple of batters and didn’t respond. We have a young club, and we just have to do a better job of coaching them and getting them to come out and play the right way.”
The Wave added a run in the second, another in the third and scored three times in the fourth after Allen fielded a ball, tried to start an inning-ending double play and threw into center field.
Two more errors led to eight unearned runs for Tulane in the eighth.
The Jaguars averted a shutout in the sixth. After looping a double down the left field line, left fielder Ryan Ollison stole third and scored when the errant throw eluded Minder at the bag. Garrett Felix provided the second run on a solo homer down the left field line with two outs in the ninth.
Southern also lost catcher William Nelson, who hurt an Achilles tendon while swinging in the fifth inning and was replaced in the middle of the at-bat by freshman Brandon Green, the only other catcher on the roster.
“We have some other guys we put back there, but there’s a reason there’s only two of them listed,” Jackson said. “We’ve lost our center fielder, our starting DH, our Friday night (starting pitcher) and now we’ve lost our catcher all in the last three days.”
The teams will meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge. The Wave, which has not played at Southern since 2008, has won 14 in a row against the Jaguars dating to 1989.