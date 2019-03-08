Southern University pounded out 19 hits and got home runs from Tyler LaPorte and Coby Taylor to rout Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 16-4, in the first game of a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader at Lee-Hines Field on Friday.
Southern (7-6, 1-0 Western Division) scored in five of their six innings and four players had three hits or more. LaPorte’s first home run of the season, a three-run blast over the left field fence, highlighted a five-run third inning to push the Southern lead to 9-0.
Taylor hit his team-leading fifth home run, a two-run shot to right-center in a five-run sixth. Michael Wright had a two-run triple in the first inning among his three hits and added an RBI single in the sixth.
Taylor and Javeyan Williams each had three hits and two RBIs and shortstop Malik Blaise had three hits, including a run-scoring single.
Jaguars starting pitcher Jerome Bohannon III was effective in five innings to get his second victory of the season. He allowed only four hits and two earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts. Markaylon Boyd pitched the final two innings.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-11, 1-3) got on the scoreboard on a two-run double by Bryce Roesch in the fourth inning and scored another on a Southern error in the fifth. Braelin Hence got UAPB’s final run in the seventh inning on a solo home run to right field.
Because of weather, the series was rescheduled from three single games to a doubleheader Friday and a 1 p.m. game Saturday.