PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Ryan Ollison delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth inning as Southern opened Southwestern Athletic Conference play with a 3-2 win over Prairie View.
Southern (3-6, 1-0) picked up two runs in the fifth inning to offset single runs from Prairie View in the fourth and fifth. Southern reliever Dimitri Frank came on in the bottom of the ninth and issued a two-out walk. He kept his composure and got a game-ending ground ball out to earn his first save.
Reliever Larry Barabino held Prairie View (2-8, 0-1) scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings to get the win. Barabino, who took over for Southern starter Wilhelm Allen, faced seven batters allowing no hits with one walk.
The go-ahead rally started with one out in the top of the ninth. Bubba Thompson and Hampton Hudson stroked back-to-back singles off of Prairie View pitcher Kyle Smith. After Cameron Cooper relieved Smith, Ollison singled through the right side to drive in Thompson.
“Offensively, we struggled some, but we got it figured out,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “That’s the second time Ryan has come through with a big pinch hit for us this season.”
The Jaguars scored two runs in the fifth inning by putting the ball in play after Thompson was hit by a pitch and Hampton singled. Thompson came around to score on a fielder’s choice and Hudson scored following a failed pickoff attempt.
Allen lasted six innings, and allowed both Prairie View runs although one was unearned. The Panthers got seven hits off of Allen, who walked two and struck out three.
“(Allen) is struggling with his command,” Jackson said. “He gave up some hits that he probably shouldn’t have, but the biggest thing is he kept competing and he gave us a chance.”