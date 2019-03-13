Southern University will wrap up the second week of spring practice Friday with a 100-play, controlled scrimmage at A.W. Mumford Stadium, coach Dawson Odums said.
Friday’s scrimmage will be the fifth for the Jaguars coming off last year’s 7-4 record and SWAC West Division championship. Odums said the results so far have been pleasing overall.
“This early, they’re never where you want them to be,” he said. “You see some good things and you see some bad things. The objective is to keep getting better every day.
“What I am pleased with is in the first two days we had no turnovers on offense and had good execution. In practice we had a couple turnovers in 7-on-7, but they’ve been taking care of the football. Our pursuit and execution on defense were better Day 3 than on Day 1 or Day 2.
Southern lost starting defensive end Jahmal Tillman for the remainder of spring with an injury, Odums said. He joins cornerback Elijah Small, who is sitting out the spring recovering from a lower leg injury suffered late last season.
The Jaguars will get three players back from injuries next week. Wide receiver Cameron Mackey (hand) along with defensive linemen Ceajae (cq) Bryant (finger) and Chris Jones (finger).
Odums said he’s hoping the spirit his team has shown will carry over to the scrimmage. Southern has a full roster for the first time in four years, which will allow the staff to work with four different groups of players and build better depth.
The first team will get about 18-25 snaps in Friday’s scrimmage, with the second, third and fourth groups about 25 each. The Jaguars have 18 starters returning from last season.
“(What stands out is) Just the competitiveness; our team is so competitive,” Odums said. “We’ve got to be under control, but I really like that competitive spirit we have. We’ll find out more when we have our first scrimmage. It’s good to have some numbers and it will be good to run them out there.”
Leading the offense is quarterback LaDarius Skleton with the entire offensive line from last year back, plus three of the top four receivers and leading rusher Devon Benn. Skelton accounted for 1,515 yards and 18 TDs while playing half the season.
“He’s looked pretty consistent,” Odums said. “He’s not as polished as he’s going to be. His understanding has improved, knowing where to go with the ball, making the right reads. You can see the growth.”
On defense, Odums emphasized the Jaguars have to be better against the run. He complimented the spring play of tackle Dakavian Champion, linebacker Calvin Lunkins and said safeties Kaycee Ntukogu and B.J. Harris have looked good when starting rover Montavious Gaines has been out.
“We’ll be looking for good run fits and execution, making sure that hats are in the right place and going from there,” Odums said.
Odums said next week’s schedule will be the same except another controlled scrimmage on Saturday instead of Friday. He said the Jaguars won’t go with a full-blown scrimmage until the spring game March 30.