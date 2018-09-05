Trei Oliver didn’t need to watch any of Chase Foster’s film to know he was too small to play college football.
From the moment the 5-foot-7 safety stepped into the Southern defensive coordinator’s office asking to walk on to the team, Oliver had no doubt it wouldn't work.
But Foster only wanted a chance to prove himself
“He said, ‘Coach, I’ll show you,'" Oliver recalled.
Somehow Foster convinced Oliver to watch his tape, which earned him a spot in practice.
After only a few days, Oliver realized his initial conclusion was way off. A year later later, Foster was competing for playing time.
And last Saturday, in front of 42,000 fans at No. 16 TCU, not only did Foster play, but he was Southern’s starting free safety.
“Size doesn’t matter. It’s how hard you work,” Foster said. “If you come in here working hard, coaches will notice that. You’ll move up to scout team, then special teams and then playing depending on how hard you work.”
For some, the move may have come as a surprise.
Foster was never listed on any publicly released 2-deep roster with Andre Augustine always among the leaders of the defense.
But when Augustine suffered a minor shoulder injury right before the season opener, rather than risk further frustrating his recovery for later weeks, Southern decided it best to let someone else receive extra work.
When considering who deserved the honor of the first start, Foster was the obvious choice.
Both Oliver and head coach Dawson Odums raved of Foster’s heart and determination. His teammates called him one of the hardest workers on the team.
Foster was happy just to see the field.
“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder because of my size,” Foster said. “In high school, when coaches came, nobody wanted to talk to me. Nobody wanted to see a 5-7 safety. I’ve always been eager because of my size.
As a walk on, Foster looked at the long line of Southern players under Odums to rise from walk-on status to contributor to starter.
Quarterback John Lampley made the first start of his career last week, as well, after spending his first semester on campus without a scholarship. Former Southern running back and SWAC all-time leading rusher Lenard Tillery also climbed his way into a full ride.
Foster is only the latest to benefit in the Jaguars’ “next man up” philosophy.
His name appeared at the top of the most recent depth chart this week, signifying he may again take the top spot at Louisiana Tech, but Oliver said Augustine’s status is considered day to day.
“Chase has the heart of a lion,” Oliver said. “Probably the smallest guy on the team but has the most heart of anybody. He’s a very cerebral kid, he’s smart, he knows all the checks and he knows where he’s supposed to be.”
The speed of Foster’s ascension surprised even his former Southern Lab coach, Marcus Randall, now at The Church Academy.
Randall knew, if given a chance, Foster would prove he could play at the collegiate level. If he was a few inches taller, he said, the former All-District safety would’ve been courting major programs.
Foster was a crucial piece of Southern Lab’s 2016 state title where he led the secondary from the safety spot. Randall said he also played a bit of nickleback and cornerback, which certainly fit his size better, but his instincts and work ethic were too much to give up in the middle.
“First of all, he’s a great leader,” Randall said. “He always comes and works hard and gets everybody going. That’s why we played him at safety. A lot of people thought he was undersized and that’s why he didn’t get the attention he should have from his play his senior year.
“But as you see, he’s still hungry and has a great knack for the football.”
Alone at the top
The “-or-“ tag no longer appears next to Southern quarterback John Lampley’s name, according to the latest depth chart released by the team.
Lampley spent the summer in a three-way battle for the starting position with Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton. The other two passers continue to be tied for the backup role, but depth charts are subject to change throughout the week.
Get your tickets
Southern fans looking to travel to Louisiana Tech this week can book packages with the Blue & Gold Club.
For $100, fans receive tickets, travel and refreshments after the game, as well as a private tour of the Eddie Robinson Museum on Grambling State University’s campus.
For more information contact Craig Pierre at (225) 324-7234