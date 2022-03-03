Alabama State outscored the Southern women 18-2 to start the fourth quarter propelling the Hornets to a 64-46 win in Montgomery, Alabama.
Ayana Emmanuel scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter as Alabama State took a 61-40 lead. Southern struggled from the field all game, and made just 3 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter.
The win moves Alabama State (13-13, 12-5 SWAC) into a second-place tie with Alabama A&M in the league standings. Southern (13-15, 11-6) slips into a tie for fourth with Texas Southern.
Alabama State scored the last four points of the third quarter to take a 43-38 lead. In the fourth, while Southern was missing its first five shots, Emmanuel got a layup and made a 3-pointer. Jayla Crawford added two more 3-pointers and the Hornets had a 54-38 lead.
For the game, Southern made just 14 of 62 shots (22.6 percent) and was outrebounded 42-31. Raven White was the only Jaguar in double figures with 10 points. Nakia Kincey had a team-high six rebounds.
Southern forced 19 turnovers in the first half, but faltered after taking a 23-12 lead in the second quarter. In the final seven minutes of the half, Southern was 0 for 7 from the field as Alabama State outscored the Jaguars 14-2 to take a 26-25 lead at halftime.
Southern pulled even twice in the third quarter, the last time at 37-37. Crawford scored four of her 16 points in the closing minutes as Alabama State led 43-38 entering the fourth quarter.