The final score looks as if Southern University walked into a buzzsaw in Saturday’s 48-21 loss to Prairie View; stumbled into it is perhaps the more accurate term.

The Jaguars were doing OK, using a pair of interceptions to hold back the Panthers and trailed 14-7 at halftime. Then they tripped coming out of the locker room and never regained their footing.

In short order, Kobe Dillon made an ill-advised decision to try and return the second half kickoff after fumbling it in the end zone to put Southern on its own 15-yard line.

Then, the Jaguars couldn’t get the first play off and had to burn a timeout. Three plays later, Bubba McDaniel threw his second interception of the season and Prairie View had the ball at the Jaguar 18. Two plays after that, the visitors had a two-touchdown lead.

Even though Southern answered with a touchdown on its next possession, the Panthers went for the kill and scored the next 27 points as the Jaguars buckled.

“It was a snowball effect, one event affects the next,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “Turnovers are momentum killers and gainers. First drive we turned it over and gave them a short field that gives them a two-score lead. You can’t give a good team those advantages.”

It was unfortunate for the Jaguars with the energy and excitement of homecoming pervading inside and around A.W. Mumford Stadium. If turnovers are momentum killers and gainers, Southern didn’t utilize theirs, scoring seven points off two while the Panthers got 17 off three takeaways.

It wasn’t a case of the Jaguars not feeding off the energy. They were overwhelmed by a better team.

“There was a lot of emotion in this game for our team,” linebacker Ray Anderson said. “We put in a lot of effort and a lot of heart and fight.”

Rollins said his team was plugged in and ready, especially in the first half.

“The intensity didn’t drop,” he said. “It was momentum, football is a momentum game. When you lose momentum with a turnover it takes yours away and gives the other team a boost. You have to answer, find a way to answer score for score and keep the momentum on your side.”

It also helps to be strong up front. For the first time this season other than the Troy game, Southern was beaten decisively on the offensive and defensive lines. The Jaguars were unable to loosen up the box with their passing game and the Panthers defensive speed shut down the perimeter.

The conference’s top rushing team, Southern runners averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Prairie View backs averaged 6.1.

“That’s where the game is won or lost,” Rollins said. “Whoever wins the trenches wins the game. We didn’t win the trenches tonight.”

Southern is not like most other SWAC teams that rely on explosive plays and players. The Jaguars first need to impose their will with their strong running game and then pick spots to attack downfield. They could do neither Saturday. Prairie View had eight explosive plays of at least 20 yards and Southern had one. Without the 56-yard touchdown pass, the Jaguars had 194 yards of offense.

Moving forward, the Jaguars have plenty of time to salvage the season now that a division title is highly unlikely. It will have to find a way for making the next four opponents pay for stacking the box with defenders to stop the run.

Alcorn State will look at what Prairie View did defensively and copy some of the tactics. The Southern coaching staff has to come up with some chess moves of their own to answer.

“We let this one get away and it puts us in a hurt situation,” Anderson said. “We know all we can do is go to work, no other option. We can’t lay down to finish the season. No other team is going to see our record and say, ‘Southern is bad this year’ and take it easy on us. We have to put other teams in a bind like we’re in a bind right now.

“The beautiful thing about football is things are going to happen. It’s not going to go how you plan it. You can prepare as much as you want. There’s no crystal ball or perfect game or right answer for everything. All you can do is go back to the drawing board.”