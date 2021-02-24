The evolving lineup of the Southern men’s basketball team took a step toward cohesiveness Monday afternoon.
With newly-christened starters Samkelo Cele and Kirk Parker playing their roles effectively, Southern picked up a 73-57 win over Alabama A&M at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The win was the third consecutive for Southern (7-8, 7-4 SWAC), and moves it into third place in the league standings. The Jaguars had slipped into sixth place prior to the winning streak.
Alabama A&M (6-5, 4-5) trailed 36-31 at halftime, but got as close as 44-43 with 13:40 left to play. Southern made its next five shots from the field as it went on a 13-0 run to take control.
Cele scored 20 points for the Jaguars, who also got 19 points and eight assists from Jayden Saddler. Parker grabbed 10 rebounds and scored an efficient seven points making both of his shots from the field and 3 of 4 free throws.
“These new guys are stepping in there and we’re just trying to create havoc,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We’re trying to score off our defense, and the new guys are athletic. They can get hands on balls, they can finish at the rim, and they don’t have to do too much thinking. They can just play and react.”
Southern built its lead with the help of steady ball handling. The Jaguars finished with 10 turnovers, but five came in the last six minutes of the game after their lead had grown to 17 points.
Defensively, Southern limited Garrett Hicks, who made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points when A&M won 68-58 on Jan. 23, to four points. The Bulldogs were led by Jalen Johnson with 19 points, and Jevon Tatum added 17.
Alabama A&M took a 3-0 lead on Tatum’s 3-pointer, and had the upper hand in the early going. Johnson’s layup gave the Bulldogs a 13-10 lead with 15:32 left in the first half before A&M went cold.
Cele’s 3-pointer put Southern ahead 17-14 lead, the Jaguars’ first of the game. It was part of a 13-1 run that included an eight-minute stretch where A&M was held without a field goal.
Southern took a 10-point first-half lead three times, the last at 36-26.
Southern didn’t score over the final two minutes while Tatum’s 3-pointer helped Alabama A&M score the last five points of the half.
Next up, Southern will host Alcorn State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It's one game at a time,” Woods said. “We’re going to enjoy this one today, and get ready for Alcorn tomorrow.”