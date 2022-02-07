Tyneisha Metcalf got a steal and a quick basket for Southern to start the third quarter of their Southwestern Athletic Conference contest against Alabama State.
Points were hard to come by for Southern the rest of the game.
Alabama State, which trailed by 10 points after Metcalf’s basket, grew stronger as the game wore on and eventually rallied for a 61-58 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern went more than five minutes without a field goal in the third quarter. Alabama State (8-12, 7-4) forced a 41-41 tie late in the quarter, and took its first lead of the game at 43-42 early in the fourth.
There were three ties and three lead changes as the teams battled in the final minutes. Jayla Crawford’s free throw gave the Hornets a 57-56 lead with 1:41 left, and she added a 3-pointer after Ayana Emmanuel stole Southern’s inbounds pass.
Southern had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer, but Alabama State sent Genovea Johnson to the line for a two-shot foul with two seconds left.
The win is the second consecutive over Southern for the Hornets after they defeated the Jaguars in last year’s conference tournament. It was also Southern’s first home loss this season.
Southern (10-12, 8-3) shot 38.6% from the field. It also hurt itself at the free throw where it made 12 of 23.
Johnson scored 16 points to lead Southern. Amani McWain had 13 while Nakia Kincey added 12 and a team-high six rebounds.
Alabama State’s Shmya Ward gave Southern trouble in the paint, and scored 18 points. Emanuel scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds.