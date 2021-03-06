Ladarius Skelton spent most of Southern’s loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the sidelines after being pulled early in the third quarter when he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.
At first he sat at a bench far away from the rest of the team. Then he wandered up and down the sidelines, sometimes mingling with other players or chatting, and later dancing to the music on the public address system during a play stoppage.
He made a quick return for a three and out series in the third quarter but that was it. He tried to help energize the Southern comeback by encouraging his replacement, John Lampley, but in the end when Southern was trying to win the game, he wasn’t a part of it.
Southern coach Dawson Odums is again perplexed by his precociously talented quarterback, who was playing against his hometown school. He said Skelton hasn’t necessarily lost his starting job, but Skelton’s inconsistency has Odums thinking about it again.
“We’ll evaluate. He’s still our starting quarterback,” Odums said. “He understands. I’ll speak with him, talk to him, I’ll let him know how we expect him to play at that position. I think he’ll respond. He’s always responded. I just don’t know, can’t put my finger on what led to today being the way it was.”
Skelton was having a good day with 4-of-6 completions for 54 yards and six runs for 21. But after a 5-yard scramble resulted in a fourth down, he shoulder-bumped Solomon Brooks while walking off the field. Fake or not, Brooks fell and so did a flag, which essentially ended his day.
Even though he returned, Odums got the feeling Skelton wasn’t into it.
“John hadn’t played in a while,” Odums said. “We took him out so he could see what was going on and to give (Skelton) another chance, see how he would respond. He didn’t really respond the way we needed him to. We made a decision and stuck with it. John gave us a chance to win the ball game.”
Lampley completed 20 of 33 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, the second capped an 80-yard drive to bring Southern within 33-30 with 7:12. But Lampley lacks Skelton’s athleticism and when pressured hard, he threw his third interception on a pass that had little chance of succeeding.
“If the quarterback position is playing well, you always have a chance to win,” Odums said.
Southern finally ran out of chances, and maybe Skelton has, too.
Firsts
Freshman tight end Ethan Howard made his first career catch and it was a big one. Howard, who did not play last week, caught a 34-yard pass from John Lampley on fourth and 2 and the UAPB 48 to keep a touchdown drive alive. Marquis McClain got his first touchdown as a Jaguar on that drive, catching a 13-pass from Lampley. Jemel Byrd also got his first TD going 18 yards with a blocked punt.
Band on the Run
The Human Jukebox was in attendance Saturday afternoon, but there were concessions made because of the pandemic. Instead of its customary seating location on the west sideline behind the Southern bench, the band was located in the south corner of the east stands. The band was also decked out in all black clothing, a departure from the uniforms usually worn. There was no halftime performance per league rules for spring.
Quadruple treat
Four major sports were competing simultaneously. Along with the football team, the men’s and women’s teams were playing at Texas Southern and the baseball team took on Grambling in in the second game of its SWAC opening series just after the football game ended.
See you in May-be?
The game is Southern’s only home contest in the SWAC’s compressed spring season, but there’s a chance the Jaguars could be back with a lot more on the line. If Southern wins the West Division and has the league’s best record, it would host the championship game at Mumford against the East champion on May 1.
Captains
Southern captains for the game were: RB Devon Benn, OG Jonathan Bishop, DE Jalen Ivy and DB Jakoby Pappillion