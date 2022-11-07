Mississippi Valley State finally escaped the ranks of the winless Thursday, and it did so in dominating fashion.
The Delta Devils led most of the way in a 30-20 victory against Alabama A&M for its first victory in nine games and only the sixth in five seasons.
MVSU was the only Southwestern Athletic Conference team without a win this season and is the next opponent for Southern at 2 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“I thought our guys stepped up when their number was called,” Devils coach Vincent Dancy said on Monday’s SWAC coaches Zoom conference. “We executed better than we have all season. The defense stepped up with two big turnovers when we needed them. Our special teams played well."
Quarterback Jalani Eason, who had been out since the third week of the season with a broken hand, completed 15 of 34 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. His 21-yard TD pass to Jacory Ranking gave his team the lead for good with 8:52 left in the second quarter.
The Devils had their second-highest points and yardage (367) totals this season.
“(Jalani Eason) played phenomenal,” Dancy said. He’s been leading us since the 2020 COVID season. It’s exciting to have him back. We rallied around him. He’s an older guy who understands what we’re looking for. He was able to make things happen with his arms and legs, making some clutch runs."
Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor warned his team before the game about the Devils.
“I told my team this is the best 0-8 team you will ever play," he said. "They proved me right.”
On a roll
Deion Sanders isn’t the only former NFL star making waves as a SWAC coach. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr., a New Orleans native and Brother Martin graduate, guided his team to a 37-22 victory against Bethune-Cookman for the Hornets' third consecutive win.
It’s the first three-game winning streak for the Hornets (6-3, 4-2) since 2017, and the first time they’ve won six games since 2015.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games, which is important,” said Robinson, who played 11 years in the NFL with four teams. “I try to instill in my kids to never give up.”
Bethune-Cookman scored with 3:44 left in the third quarter to take a 22-20 lead, but the Hornets scored the last 17 points. Dematrius Davis threw a 32-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixson to put Alabama State back in front, then ran 26 yards for a score to seal it in the fourth quarter.
Streak snapped
Alcorn State, which appeared in six consecutive SWAC title games (2014-19), broke a three-game losing streak Friday with a 23-16 overtime victory at Prairie View.
SWAC leading rusher Jarveon Howard ran for 125 yards and the deciding touchdown in overtime. He increased his total to 1,056 yards on 191 carries and now has 10 touchdowns, third behind UAPB's Kayvon Britten and Prairie View's Trazon Connely with 12 each.
The Braves led 9-0 at halftime but fell behind 16-9. They rallied to tie it on a 5-yard run by Javonta Leatherwood with 6:48 left.
Sophomore quarterback Tre Lawrence made his first college start and completed only 7 of 22 passes for 82 yards without an interception. Alcorn State rushed for 218 yards and didn’t have a turnover.
“Tre is an excellent kid, practices hard and prepares to start every week,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said. "He took control of the offense and ran it well."
Players of the week
Grambling running back Maurice Washington and linebacker Joshua Reed were named SWAC offensive and defensive players of the week this week. Alabama State’s Santo Dunn won the special teams honor, and Jackson State running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson took the newcomer honor.
Washington helped the G-Men to their second consecutive victory, a 36-10 win over UAPB, with 201 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Reed had 14 tackles, including 3½ for loss.
Dunn had 137 combined kickoff and punt return yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown, against Bethune-Cookman. Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards rushing in Jackson State’s 41-14 win at Texas Southern.