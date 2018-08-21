West Division
- GRAMBLING: Rebuilding or not, until someone takes down the champs, the Tigers remain on top. The defense will make sure of that.
- SOUTHERN: Southern is one of the more consistent programs in the SWAC under Dawson Odums, but it's been five years since the Jaguars claimed a title.
- PRAIRIE VIEW: First-year head coach Eric Dooley has a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in the SWAC. It might take some time to adjust, but PV could be a force in the future.
- ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF: The return of KeShawn Williams at running back is certainly a boost for the Golden Lions, but probably not enough to make them a real threat.
- TEXAS SOUTHERN: TSU will once again battle it out with Pine Bluff to avoid the bottom of the western barrel.
East Division
- ALCORN STATE: See Grambling. It's been four years since someone other than Alcorn claimed the East. There's a good chance the Braves make it five straight, but an almost all new coaching staff and losses on offense leave questions.
- JACKSON STATE: JSU was the only team to not receive any preseason all-SWAC selections. But the addition of Hal Mumme as offensive coordinator could make things interesting.
- ALABAMA STATE: If the Hornets can avoid another five-game skid to start the season, they have a chance to pose a challenge. They had a great defense last year but a terrible offense.
- ALABAMA A&M: A new head coach might help A&M avoid the bottom of the SWAC standings.
- MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: It's hard to pick a program that managed to average negative rushing yardage per game last season anywhere but last.