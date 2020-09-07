Southern University has added a seventh game to its football schedule.
The opponent is one the Jaguars are all too familiar with.
Southern will play a road game against Jackson State on April 3rd, the school announced on Monday.
The spring date is the result of the SWAC postponing football this fall due to the COVD-19 pandemic and moving its season to the spring.
The game, scheduled for Easter weekend, will be the 66th time Southern has played Jackson State.
"We're really excited to extend the rivalry," Southern coach Dawson Odums said in a statement on the school's web site. "This is always a game that has a high level of competitiveness, fan appeal, and pageantry." "It will certainly be a great atmosphere for our fans, students, and of course, our team. We are definitely looking forward to it."
Southern has won the last seven games in the series, including a 40-34 victory in Jackson in 2019. The Jags lead the all-time series 36 -.29.
"We want to thank JSU athletics director Ashley Robinson for re-engaging us when we decided as a conference on spring football without the benefit of having our yearly scheduled contest," Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. "We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our student-athletes and fans."
The Jaguars start the season Feb. 27 on the road at Alabama State. Their home opener is March 6 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The only other home game is scheduled for March 27 against Alcorn. The other two games on the schedule are at Texas Southern (March 20) and at Prairie View on April 10.
Southern finished 8-5 last season, winning the SWAC's West Division title before losing to Alcorn in the conference championship game.
When the season resumes, it will have been 14 months since the Jaguars last played a game. The SWAC hasn't made any announcements on if fans will be allowed to attend games due to the coronavirus, but Banks hopes things are back to normal by the time the season starts.
"We moved the season back to expect fans," Banks said in August. "Hopefully we have some solutions to coronavirus. If we do, I expect to fill the stadium up."
Southern Football Schedule (Spring 2021)
Feb. 27 - at Alabama State
March 6 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
March 13 - Bye
March 20 - at Texas Southern
March 27 - Alcorn State
April 3 - at Jackson State
April 10 - at Prairie View
April 17 - Grambling (Bayou Classic)
April 24 - Open
May 1 - SWAC championship game