Southern eventually turned on the gas and beat Miles College 41-24 to open its home slate Saturday. Here are three things to know after the victory.

What we learned

Southern has offensive weapons and knows how to use them, and a defense that stays resilient no matter how it’s battered. The Jaguars survived a well-coached, talented Division II Miles College team and came out on top, 41-24, in a game with six lead changes. Southern put the game away with 21 unanswered points in the second half. The next time the Jaguars find themselves in a tough spot they’ll know they’ve done it before.

Trending

Quarterback Bubba McDaniel was a surprise starter and made his first chance a rousing success. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 140 yards but more importantly ran the show with confidence in place of Ladarius Skelton, who had a streak of 25 starts ended. McDaniel also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Although he had a fumble that killed a Southern drive, it appears he’s going to be a big part of the offense moving forward.

Final thoughts

Jason Rollins got his first career victory, and his team looked every bit the well-coached squad Southern fans want. There was no panic despite defensive troubles in the first half and it appeared Southern made strong adjustments on both sides of the ball to give the second half a completely different look. The Jaguars were efficient and balanced on offense, even after losing defensive star Jordan Lewis in the second quarter.

