It might be too early to say the Southern men’s basketball team has turned the corner, but Jaguars coach Sean Woods had no trouble saying the Jaguars are starting to play the way he thinks they can.
After turning in its best first half of the season, Southern coasted with a 20-point lead for most of the second half as it routed Mississippi Valley State on 80-56 Monday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
“We’re starting to get better. We’re finding a way to win,” Woods said. “They’re starting to understand the method of my madness and we’re playing with greater enthusiasm.”
Hassan Hussein scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars, and got help from Jayde Saddler (14 points) and Aaron Ray (12).
Jordan Evans topped Valley with 17 points.
For most of the game, Southern (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) hovered around 60 percent shooting from the floor and finished at 55 percent having made 30 of 55 shots. Southern held Valley (3-13, 2-3) to 39 percent shooting (20 of 52), and out-rebounded the Delta Devils 44-23.
“I challenged I guys,” Woods said. “We’re capable shooters, but when you’re erratic and nothing else is going right the ball is not going to go in. Now the ball’s starting to go in. Now we’re getting into our defense and keeping people off-balance.”
The Jaguars have had trouble putting together two good halves of basketball, but Monday they followed up its first half against Valley with a solid second half.
Southern’s largest lead was 54-31 early in the second half, and Valley got no closer than 17 points. That came with four minutes left to play when the Grego Jones-Rollins’ basket made it 70-53.
Southern dominated the first half. Valley was able to stay close for the first five minutes but fell behind as the Jaguars poured in shots from the paint and outside the arc.
Southern made 17 of 28 field goal attempts, good for a 61 percent rate. That included a robust 7-of-10 rate from 3-point range.
Valley, which forced an 8-8 tie before falling behind for good, shot 39 percent (9 of 23) and managed only nine rebounds.
Hassan Hussein broke the early tie with jumpers on three of Southern’s four possessions that followed.
Valley got consecutive 3-pointers from Torico Simmons and Michael Green to get as close as 18-15. Southern responded with a 15-2 run that featured seven points from Aaron Ray.
The Jaguars extended their lead to 19 points three times and went into the half with a 47-28 lead.
“We are making shots because we’re having fun,” Woods said. “There’s no pressure. Nobody’s tight, and they know what they’re doing.”