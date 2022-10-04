Southern coach Eric Dooley isn’t surprised his team had some rough spots early this season. Even his familiarity with the Jaguars program couldn’t prevent some early adversity during his first year with the main job.
Dooley hopes Saturday’s 59-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a sign of things to come as the schedule ratchets up. Southern (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) travels to Prairie View (3-2, 3-0) to meet the West Division-leading Panthers in a key conference clash Saturday.
The game is full of storylines as Dooley returns to the site of his first head coaching job, and a program he guided to its first division title in 13 years. It’s also a homecoming for All-SWAC defensive tackle Jason Dumas and wide receiver Reggie King, who transferred from Prairie View to Southern last season.
Dooley said he’s not concerned about the emotional aspect of the game.
“You don’t let it get you off your mark,” he said. “You continue what made you successful. Whatever you’ve been doing, you continue to do them. The things you haven’t been doing well, you correct them. You don’t let the opponent change the way you work.
“I don’t think it’s going to change anything. We know they are a good football team. We will prepare for them the way we would anyone else.”
That’s the good news for Southern, which looked plenty prepared for UAPB. The Jaguars were dominant in every phase, outgaining the visitors 550-190 while getting outstanding play from the offensive line and skill players. The defense asserted itself with five turnovers and held the Lions to 3 yards rushing.
Dooley said he knew what his team was capable of even after a surprising 24-0 loss to Texas Southern two weeks ago.
“The way I prepare myself is the way the team has to prepare,” he said. “It has to trickle down from the head on down. The guys are starting to understand the way I go about my business. This is our first season together, but they are taking on the attitude of my approach.
“They took corrections well. Our assistant coaches did a good job of scratching where it itches.”
Dooley complimented his team for “working the game plan to perfection.” Quarterback BeSean McCray accounted for five touchdowns, four passing, and seemed much more comfortable in the pocket than against Texas Southern when he threw three interceptions.
No one knows better than Dooley how tough the next assignment is. He recruited almost every player on the Prairie View roster, and many of the players who helped the Panthers win a division title last season are back.
The Prairie View defense has allowed fewer than 300 yards in each of its last two conference wins against Grambling and Alabama State. The Panthers are allowing only 318 yards per game. The offense isn’t as wide open as when Dooley was there, but it has rushed for a SWAC-best 1,146 yards in five games.
For comparison’s sake, Prairie View manhandled Texas Southern, 40-23, in the season opener.
Dooley also knows what he’s up against in the coaching duel. Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell was promoted from cornerbacks coach when Dooley left. He’s known McDowell for many years when Dooley was an assistant at Grambling, UAPB and Southern.
“From the games so far he’s doing an excellent job,” Dooley said of McDowell. “They’re in first place. He’s a great coach, and I expect him to continue doing great things at Prairie View.
“I’m familiar with everybody on that roster. Everybody that’s starting, I recruited. Our defensive staff has been there, and they understand what needs to be done and how they have to go about planning.”
The players already know the game is not about a Dooley homecoming, but a chance at getting back into the division race.
“It’s an exciting game always when you’re going against the No. 1 team in the West,” Southern offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford said. “We’re going to step up to that challenge, get a good practice today and execute our game plan to the best of our abilities.”