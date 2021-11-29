Southern redshirt junior offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter said via Twitter on Monday he will not return for his senior season and will prepare for the NFL draft.
Carter, a 6-foot-5, 275-pounder and three-year letterman from White Castle, was recently named All-Southwestern Athletic Conference second team and helped fuel the Southern running game which led the conference with 203 yards per game in conference play. He has already accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine college football all-star game on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.
Here is the text of his Tweet:
“Jaguar Nation these last 4 years have flown by so quick & I have enjoyed every single day that God has blessed me to represent this institution & fan base proudly. Back when I decided to change sports from basketball to football, I did not know what to quite expect. I just knew I wanted to be best at it. So, every day I came to work towards a goal of being great to help my team win. So all in all it was a heck of a ride & some great times I will forever hold close to my heart. Now I want to say that I graduate from SU with my bachelor’s degree in December 2021 & it is time for me to take the next step of my career and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. The time has come for me to continue making a way and protecting, but this time for myself, my family and whatever lucky quarterback who gets me to be in front of him next season. So, there are two things I want to remain the same. I will continue to lay it all out on the line every day & I am asking for y’all to continue to support me and keep me in your prayers as I continue this journey. Jaguar Proud, #58
Forever a Jag, Ja’Tyre Carter”
Carter played tight end in high school and was also an outstanding basketball player. He led White Castle to the Class 1A state basketball title and was named MVP of the title game with 19 points and 17 rebounds.