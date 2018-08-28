Kendall Catalon wasn’t surprised to be nominated for one of Southern’s team captains Sunday night.
He wasn’t surprised when coaches selected him as a finalist.
Being a sophomore never stopped the undersized wide receiver from speaking his mind in a meeting room or letting teammates know what they did wrong. It certainly never prevented him from giving his all every day at practice or from making big plays on Saturdays.
And it wasn’t going to keep the Jaguars from electing him a team captain, ether.
When coach Dawson Odums read off the list of four names that would lead the Jaguars for the 2018 season, as voted on by the players themselves, no one in the room was shocked or caught off guard by hearing Catalon’s name among them.
Southern knew exactly what it wanted in a leader, and what it wanted was Kendall Catalon.
“Kendall is one of the hardest working young men I’ve ever seen play the game,” co-captain Jaylon Brinson said, adding he personally voted for Catalon. “He’s very passionate about what he does and he wants others around him to be passionate. When you bring that to an offense, it makes people gel together and see what they can do.”
Catalon is the lone underclassmen of the captains, joining Brinson, senior cornerback Demerio Houston and red-shirt junior safety Montavious Gaines. Brinson is also a red-shirt junior on the offensive line.
He becomes the first underclassmen to assume the mantle since former quarterback Austin Howard and cornerback Danny Johnson rose to the rank in 2015. Both remained captains until they graduated last year after starting all four seasons and finishing as two of the best play their respective positions at Southern.
Catalon acknowledged his position is rare for someone with only a single season of experience to his name, but doesn’t see much correlation between experience and leadership ability.
He doesn’t believe he needs four years to understand the program’s goals and objectives.
Being a leader, in his eyes, is an innate quality.
“I always played that role every team I was on: football, baseball, basketball,” Catalon said. “As far as being an older brother in the family, I had to play that role. I had to show my siblings, friends and teammates what to do and what not to do.
“My coach back in high school always told me I don’t have to wait to be a leader. Do it right now.”
In his one season with the Jaguars, Catalon finished second among receivers with 24 receptions for 343 yards and a pair of touchdowns in eight appearances.
He was part of Southern’s “Three Musketeers,” the group of freshmen receivers, all under 6 foot, that salvaged a receiving corps plagued with key injuries and inexperience.
But it wasn’t his play that stood out most to teammates.
A former high school quarterback, Catalon was active in every facet of the offense, often spending extra work before and after practice with the young batch of quarterbacks.
Catalon grew particularly close to John Lampley — who on Monday was named the starter for this weekend’s season opener — after the two were roommates last season.
It was ultimately his close relationships that landed him the position.
“Teammates know when you’re a good player and a good person and a no nonsense kind of guy,” Odums said. “That’s what you want out of your captains.”
But even with his natural leadership abilities, Catalon could always use help.
After the announcement, Houston pulled Catalon aside to let him know what would be expected of a leader.
As the lone senior, Houston is the de facto “leader of the leaders” and takes it as his responsibility to make sure the rest of the captains live up to their expectations — Catalon included.
Houston was one of the few preseason favorites for the team captain position after taking over Danny Johnson’s position at both cornerback and return specialist.
“I told him this is what we expect from a leader,” Houston said. “Make sure you’re on top of everybody, hold everybody accountable.
“But I feel like he’s prepared for it and (the team) picked the right guy to step in and be a captain. He’s ready.”