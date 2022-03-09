After two typically hard-fought regular season games with archrival Grambling, the Southern men’s basketball team will have one more chance to defeat the Tigers.
Each matchup carried more weight than the one it followed, and that will again be the case when the teams square off in the quarterfinals of the SWAC postseason tournament at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Third-seeded Southern (17-13, 12-6) will play No. 6 Grambling (11-19, 9-9) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Jaguars had chances to defeat Grambling in both regular-season games, but ultimately lost both. The results leave Southern with a shot at redemption in the form of bragging rights for ending their rival’s season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We let one get away from us at home, and we some injuries and things when we played at their place so we’re looking forward to it. It's soothing to beat a team that beat you twice already.”
Southern is also looking to continue momentum from its win at Alabama A&M on Saturday.
The Jaguars got a much-needed late-game spark from Jayden Saddler’s three-point play to pull out a 50-49 win. It came on the heels of a two-week stretch when the Jaguars lost three of four games and slipped from first to third in the conference standings.
Two of those losses came at home in the final seconds, but on the road, Southern found a way to turn the tables on Alabama A&M.
Trailing 49-47 after a timeout with 14 seconds left, Southern ran to perfection a play that Woods drew up. After forcing a defensive switch, Saddler drove to the left side of the basket drawing a foul from help defender Myles Parker as he scored.
With one second left, Saddler sank the game-winning free throw.
“We drew it up (for Saddler) to come off a staggered handoff,” Woods of the play that switched 6-foot-7 A&M forward Jalen Johnson off of Tyrone Lyons and on to Saddler. “We knew we’d have a mismatch at the five. Jayden was able to get there and turn the corner and finish.”
Now, Southern turns its attention to Grambling, which defeated Southern 61-57 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 19. The Jaguars led by as many as 14 points in the first half, and 53-43 with seven minutes left.
Grambling outscored Southern 13-3 to tie the game 56-56, and took its first lead of the game when Tra’Michael Moton hit an off-balance 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. That shot gave the Tigers a 59-57 lead, and they added two free throws after Saddler missed a shot in the paint.
Moton finished with 14 points while Shawndarius Cowart had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Southern had three players in double figures — Lyons with 12, Brion Whitley with 11 and Saddler at 10.
“We truly believe we can (win the tournament),” Woods said. “We’ve just got to put three games together and be us. A couple of games we weren’t us. We were turning people over, playing good defensively but we weren’t efficient on offense. We’ve got to be more efficient offensively and take care of the ball so we can see the fruits of our labor.”