The Southern men’s basketball team did what it was supposed to do Monday night.
Southern protected its home court as it routed last place Mississippi Valley 95-62 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Jaguars came into the game locked in a five-way tie for third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The win for Southern (11-15, 7-6) assures the Jaguars will stay in third. The 95 points was the most Southern has scored in a SWAC game this season.
Southern dominated the boards, and outrebounded Valley (2-23, 2-11) 53-32. The biggest contributors were Darius Williams and Damiree Burns.
Along with 11 points, Williams had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Burns scored a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Between the two, Williams and Burns rebound totals included 12 on the offensive end.
Micah Bradford scored 16 points and gave out six of Southern’s 19 assists.
Valley led twice in the early going, and made a run at Southern after the Jaguars had taken a 16-6 lead. Southern responded with a 13-4 run of its own, and went on to take a 51-30 lead at halftime.
Valley was unable to get closer than 21 points in the second half.
Valley had four players score in double figures, but the Devils shot only 31.9 percent (22 of 69) from the field. Caleb Hunter scored 17 and Jordan Lyons had 16 to pace the Devils.
Southern made 22 of 29 free throws and made 34 of 72 shots (47.2%) from the floor.