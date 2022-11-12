Winning ugly isn’t so bad, especially when a team guarantees itself a winning record in the process.
Southern’s 27-7 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday broke the Jaguars' two-game losing streak while guaranteeing a winning record for 2022. It doesn’t sound like much, but after last year’s 4-7 mark — the program's first losing season in 10 years.
“It’s huge,” senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “Last year, I put a lot of that on myself. It hurt. That wasn’t the standard we set for Southern. It was a big thing, especially to go undefeated (5-0) on The Bluff.”
That’s why Southern moved on from interim coach Jason Rollins and hired Eric Dooley, who was coming off a West Division title after four years at Prairie View. The back-to-back losses to Jackson State and Florida A&M aren't what Southern fans are accustomed to, but Dooley has the program trending in the right direction.
“I hold Southern University to a higher standard,” Dooley said. “There are some things we have to correct and we’re going to correct. We’re moving as we go. Those guys understand whose shoulders they stand on. It wasn’t a goal to be undefeated (on the Bluff), but everybody wants to protect their home.”
Special not so special
Southern’s special teams had another rough day with field goals, missing one and having another go awry because of a botched snap.
But the Jaguars also recovered the second-half kickoff when MVSU players failed to field the ball. Freshman cornerback Marcus Borne came up with the ball at the MVSU 19-yard line to set up Southern’s final touchdown.
Senior salute
Southern honored 19 seniors in their final home appearance during a pregame ceremony: DT Jason Dumas, DE Camron Peterson, DE Jalen Ivy, DE Jordan Lewis, C Dallas Black, QB Bubba McDaniel, DB Jakobi Jones, OG Brian Williams, OT Jeremiah Stafford, DB Caleb Washington, DB Corione Harris, C Elijah Jordan, C August Walker, LB Daniel Edwards, OL Kyree Wade, DB Benny McCray, LB Ty Farmer, LB Raheem Shorter and WR Phillip Thomas.
Injuries
DE Jordan Lewis and RB Jerodd Sims missed their second consecutive game, with neither one dressing out. Also out were WR Chandler Whitfield, DB Glenn Brown, TE Dupre Fuller, and OGs Bernard Childs, Kyree Wade and Brian Williams. Elijah Jordan made his first career start at right guard, Joshua Short played nickel and Kendric Rhymes handled punt returns in place of Whitfield.
Lagniappe
DB Robert Rhem was ejected for targeting in the third quarter and will miss the first half of the Bayou Classic in two weeks. ... Bryce McNair, who opened the season as the starting left tackle, started in place of Eli Fields. ... Harris’ interception was his fourth of the season, the most by any SWAC player.
Captains
Southern’s captains were McDaniel, Black, Jones and Harris. Southern won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.