Huh? What?
Arkansas Pine-Bluff received a season’s worth of bulletin board material before the first microphone was turned on. Earlier, the league released predicted division finishes and the preseason all-conference teams, voted on by the coaches and sports information directors. The Lions, who won the West division before losing to Alabama A&M in the SWAC title game, were voted fifth among six teams, ahead of only Texas Southern. Even more unusual, UAPB led the league with players named to 11 positions on the first and second teams on the preseason all-conference teams, one better than Southern’s 10.
Poof, he’s gone
It wasn’t just Southern fans that were shocked when the dean of SWAC coaches, Dawson Odums, left the program he rebuilt over the past nine seasons. Some of his best coaching friends like Texas Southern’s Clarence McKinney, Alcorn State’s Fred McNair and Prairie View coach Eric Dooley, who once served as an Odums assistant, said they never saw it coming. Odums accepted a job at Norfolk State near his hometown and received the long-term contract he could never pry out of Southern at $225,000 per year. Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs is the new dean, entering his eighth season.
Quarterbacks rule
There aren’t many conferences that have two returning Offensive Players of the Year but that’s the case in the SWAC where Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper won the honor in 2019 and Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass took it in the spring session. The two won’t meet on the field but could hook up in the conference championship game. They know each other and have a friendly rivalry. Toss in Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders and Southern’s Ladarius Skelton and the competition for the award gets thicker.
Jim Kleinpeter