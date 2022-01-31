The Southern women took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter, but turnovers and cold shooting were the Jaguars' undoing in a 66-58 road loss to Jackson State on Monday.
The game featured the top two teams in the SWAC, and it lived up to its billing for most of the game. There were eight lead changes and 12 ties before Jackson State took the lead for good, 52-51, with six minutes left to play.
For Jackson State (11-6, 9-0), the win was its 27th consecutive in SWAC play. The Tigers controlled the backboards outrebounding Southern 39-22. They also enjoyed a huge advantage at the free-throw line making 20 of 22 while Southern was 12 of 21.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers relied on the inside work of Ameshya Williams-Holliday and Daja Woodard as they surged in to the lead for good. Williams-Holliday scored six of her game-high 17 points in the quarter, and finished with 14 rebounds for her ninth consecutive double-double.
Woodard scored eight points, all in the fourth quarter, and grabbed seven rebounds.
Southern (9-11, 7-2) led 45-43 after three quarters. JSU forced three ties before edging ahead 52-51 when Jariyah Covington made 1 of 2 free throws.
Southern had chances to pull even when it trailed 54-52. Diamond Hunter missed two free throws and, after an offensive rebound, Chloe Fleming missed a layup. Southern never had possession trailing by less than four points again.
Genovea Johnson scored 17 points, and Hunter added 11 as 10 Jaguars scored in the game. Post player Raven Hunter scored four points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds.