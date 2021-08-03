Southern coach Jason Rollins is not about to nitpick on the timing of his first head coaching gig, even if it means taking over in late April when most coaches are sorting out their spring assessments.

On second examination, perhaps timing means nothing in this case.

The Jaguars are set to report Thursday for the 2021 fall season, nearly intact, with a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate and plenty of promise coming out of a 5-1 showing in the pandemic-abbreviated spring season.

After 25 years as an assistant, Rollins has surely learned how not to get rattled. He moved quickly to prepare for the short turnaround: hiring five assistants, building player knowledge, endurance and strength, and decisively picking up the baton from Dawson Odums.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to lead Jaguar Nation,” Rollins said at his first official news conference Tuesday. “I’m lucky and blessed to have an experienced team coming back, coming off a great spring season. We have a lot of depth, players with a lot of SWAC snaps, a great staff, both coordinators returning. We’re healthy, had a great offseason and we’re excited to start the 2021 season.”

Rollins is stepping in for his friend and mentor, Odums, who held the job for nine seasons, realizing much of what makes Southern successful was already in place. But he also put in some personal touches, such as having each player take a class to learn the ins and outs of their respective position; reorganizing practice and weight room structure with relaxed pandemic restrictions; and educating players and their families on the importance of vaccinations.

The latter move is especially important. SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said there will be no COVID-19 related rescheduling and teams would be subject to forfeit if they can’t play a game. Teams with lower than 85% vaccination rates will also be subject to the same testing rules from the spring season.

Rollins said Southern athletic director Roman Banks helped set the program with medical experts to emphasize the benefits and importance of vaccinations to the players and answer their questions.

“Going into media day we were already 100% vaccinated,” Rollins said. “We had an opportunity to meet with the (players’) parents via Zoom and all of the players. It worked out well for us.”

The short turnaround — Southern will have 141 days between the spring Bayou Classic and the Sept. 4 season opener at Troy — might turn out to be more of a positive than a negative. Southern played five games in less than two months, but only two games back-to-back.

“It wasn’t as taxing on the body as you might think,” Rollins said. “It was like a spring (practice) but against other teams. We played fewer guys than in a regular spring, which is for finding and developing talent. In a spring season you’re trying to win games. The development of players comes second to winning games.”

The Jaguars will lose only two starters at three positions. Linebacker Caleb Carter, the team’s second leading tackler, decided to move on after graduating. Senior punter/placekicker Cesare Barajas transferred to Louisiana Tech.

The offense returns three quarterbacks who have played the past two seasons, including starter Ladarius Skelton, and the defense is led by All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner Jordan Lewis at defensive end. Wide receiver Jamar Washington, a key leader and special teams player, and defensive back Jakoby Pappillion, one of the team’s top tacklers, both return healthy after missing all or part of the spring season.

“Jamar Washington has over 1,000 SWAC snaps; that’s hard to replace,” Rollins said. “There’s not a SWAC venue he hasn’t been in. We have a lot of young guys in that position. He’s there as a big brother and a leader. Jakoby is a three-year starter and will be a big boost.

“We’re trying to build on what we did this spring. We finished strong and we don’t take any steps back. (We need to) get a solid two-deep for this long season.”

