What we learned
If anything, Southern under Jason Rollins is resilient. The Jaguars took every shot Alcorn State dished out and walked off with the victory. It was the fourth time this season the Jaguars have won coming off a loss and the team couldn’t have looked more different than in the previous week’s defeat. The offense was efficient, the defense made the Braves earn every inch and special teams finished it with a season-long field goal by a freshman kicker. Bravo!
Trending
Placekicker Luke Jackson has had his ups and downs, riding the bench in the spring behind Cesare Barajas, but he kicked his way into Jaguar history. He had a 43-yarder vs. Mississippi Valley State and a 45-yarder against Texas Southern. But his two misses in a 35-31 loss to TSU were crucial. On Saturday, he also watched an errant snap foil one attempt and a missed PAT wiped out by a penalty. This time he was money, with a perfect shot that split the uprights and would have been good from 55. He’s now five of eight for the season and with a story to tell.
Final thoughts
It would take a miracle for Southern to get back into the SWAC race, but the Jaguars have put future opponents on notice they won’t be anyone’s cupcake victory. This win could kick start a strong stretch run that includes Florida A&M and Jackson State at home before the Bayou Classic. Two wins among those three would net a winning season and solidify the foundation for next season. The road to the SWAC title doesn’t always run through Baton Rouge, but the Jaguars can’t be taken for granted.