Hunter Register isn’t hard to spot among Southern’s wide receivers.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he stands above the entire room, and, for that matter, all but a handful of the rest of the team.
The three starters of Cameron Mackey, Kendall Catalon and Jamar Washington, by comparison, average almost a foot shorter at 5-8. Mackey is the tallest at 5-9.
A Lafayette native, Register was considered a steal 10 months ago when the former three-star recruit transferred as a redshirt junior from FBS member Minnesota. The idea was that he’d become a fixture of the offense for the next two years.
And yet, for the most part, the big receiver hasn’t made big waves, hauling in just three balls for 21 yards. All three came in the second game, at Louisiana Tech, and he has not been targeted since.
Register was only one ingredient in Southern’s push to lengthen the receiving corps this offseason in order to give first-year starting quarterback John Lampley big targets. He joined sixth-year senior Randall Menard (6-3, 185) and Trey Smith (6-2, 175), a surprise transfer from Miles College, as the perfect trio to balance the diminutive “Three Musketeers.”
So far, the three have combined for 17 catches, with nine of those going to Smith, making him the second-leading receiver on the team with 199 yards and two touchdowns.
And Menard has been slowed with injuries. He opened the season with a shoulder injury that kept him from fully participating in practice and games the first few weeks. He didn’t record his first catch until Langston in Week 3.
Will Southern integrate the three more into the passing game, beginning with a 5 p.m. Saturday game at Prairie View A&M?
“We have not used them up to our capabilities,” Odums said. “We’re looking at some ways to get them the ball. … We have some big receivers that can catch the football but they haven’t had the chance to do that. We’re looking at some ways to get them to do that.”
Although Odums pointed to the offensive chemistry when a big play is needed, Lampley not letting the ball go at the right time and even the lack of a consistent run game, seeping into coverage issues for the passing game, more than anything, Southern doesn’t pass much.
Lampley’s 117 attempts accounts for only slightly more than one third of the total offensive plays Southern ran from scrimmage in five games.
Meanwhile, Catalon has been the breakout player of the offense, oftentimes the one to pick the team out of an early slump as he did against Langston when he scored three touchdowns, including two on catches. He has a team-high 19 receptions for 209 yards.
The longest pass of the year went to Cameron Mackey on a 55-yard touchdown against TCU.
Not even the tight ends, traditionally a favorite option in offensive coordinator Chennis Berry’s game plan, have made much of a dent on the stat sheet. Dennis Craig is the lone tight end to catch a ball with two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. Craig, a converted wide receiver, is coincidentally the smallest of the four tight ends listed on the roster.
“They’ve got to learn,” Berry said of the lengthy receivers. “Part of being efficient is knowing what you’re doing. We spent this past week really honing in on those guys and got them a lot of reps the last couple weeks.
“There always is (an effort to get them involved). And that’s anybody, but those are talented individuals. They’ve got to learn and fit in and understand where you fit, per the concept.”
Catalon said the Jaguars are working in several new packages that feature all big receivers.
Southern has shown some of that already this season, but typically at least one of the smaller wideouts is on the field at any given time.
Odums also mentioned the possibility of utilizing the tight ends as fullbacks in the run game to allow more downhill running, something Southern lacked so far.
The Jaguars would like to use the power runs to open up play-action passes, allowing receivers — namely the longer ones — to get down field.
The way Catalon sees it, if Southern can create a constant rotation of big and small receivers, it'll put defenses on their toes.
“This week we’re mixing it up some more,” Catalon said. “We’ve got some packages where we’ve got all big receivers. As far as big receivers making plays, it’s kind of just mixing it up where it’s not just the same people out there. We give the defense different looks where they have to adjust every play. They don’t know what to expect when they see small receivers going in.
“There’s going to be a push Saturday.”
As for Register — as well as Tyler Brown and Christian Branch, a pair of 6-2 sophomores Berry said could be in for breakout performances — the key is limiting their weaknesses.
Wide receivers coach Chris Coleman has experience working with some of the best receivers to pass through Southern lately when he was with the program from 2013 to 2016 before taking a year away from the team in 2017. He coached Lee Doss to All-Southwestern Conference honors in 2013 and later all four years of Willie Quinn’s career that saw him leave as the school’s all-time leading receiver.
“Typically when you have guys with longer legs and are bigger targets, they do things better like jump balls, deep balls, post routes,” Coleman said. “They’re usually not as good at dropping their hips and going in motion and doing things we’re used to doing over the middle. Trying to find that perfect balance of all that is never easy, but I’m definitely going to make an effort to get those guys in there and take advantage of their skill sets.”