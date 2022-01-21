The last time Southern University took the football field, Terrence Graves coached the Jaguars’ most bitter rival — Grambling — to a last-minute victory.
Two months later, Graves is switching sides, although his blue and gold roots go back almost 30 years.
One of four additions to first-year coach Eric Dooley’s staff, Graves will work as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. He joins running backs coach Dre Fusilier and former Southern star Sean Wallace, who will coach safeties, and assistant director of player personnel Earl Mackie to complete a group that has strong ties to Dooley and Southern.
Graves coached 11 seasons alongside Dooley under Southern legend Pete Richardson, for whom he also played at Winston-Salem State, and 15 years total with the Jaguars. He spent the past seven seasons at Grambling, taking over as interim coach for last year’s Bayou Classic when Broderick Fobbs was fired less than two weeks before the game.
Graves guided the Tigers to a 29-26 victory on a last-second field goal by Garrett Urban.
Dooley and Graves also worked together four years at Grambling before Dooley got his first head coaching job at Prairie View four years ago.
“Me and Terrence Graves grew in this profession together under coach Richardson,” Dooley said. “He’s like a brother of mine. A great part of my career we’ve ben together on opposite sides of the ball but it brings us together as a great combination.”
Graves gives Southern an experienced hand on a young staff and will fill the same roles he held at Grambling last season.
Wallace returns to Southern after a high school stint at Mentorship Academy in Baton Rouge. The former Jaguar was defensive MVP for the 1993 national championship team and was a member of the 1994 Arizona Cardinals.
“Sean is a young man I’ve known for a while who always had a desire to get up to the next level,” Dooley said. “It’s a great opportunity. He has a wealth of knowledge and is going to bring a lot to our staff. You can’t replace passion, he truly bleeds blue and gold.”
Fusilier played running back at Grambling when Dooley was offensive coordinator there. He stayed on to become an assistant coach the past three seasons.
“The knowledge he brought and the way he prepared himself let me know he was going to be a coach at some point,” Dooley said. “He knows the offense I run very well. He played in it, so it was an easy fit for us.”
Dooley originally planned to bring nine coaches with him from Prairie View, where he coached for four seasons. But three coaches elected to remain after receiving promotions under new head coach Bubba McDowell.
Mark Frederick was set to become Southern’s running backs coach but was bumped up to offensive coordinator under McDowell, who was hired by Prairie View in January.
Alvin Fosselman was Dooley’s original choice for linebackers coach and will handle that position along with the title of special teams coordinator. Ryan Burton will coach the Prairie View secondary under McDowell.
The Jaguars have begun weightlifting and conditioning work in preparation for spring practice, which begins March 16. The spring game is scheduled for April 9.
Southern University football coaching staff
- Eric Dooley, head coach/offensive coordinator
- Henry Miller, defensive coordinator/cornerbacks
- Terrence Graves, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/linebackers
- Demarcus Miller, defensive tackles
- La’Allen Clark, defensive ends
- Sean Wallace, safeties
- Jonathan Williams, quarterbacks
- Damon Nivens, offensive line
- Devin Fosselman, wide receivers
- Dre Fusilier, running backs
- Chris Browne, tight ends
- Ricky Jackson, recruiting coordinator/director of football operations
- Earl Mackie, assistant director of football operations