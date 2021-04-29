BR.southernalabamastate.022721.000
Buy Now

Southern’s Jordan Lewis forces Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles to fumble during a game Feb. 26 at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN TANNEHILL

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis, a pass-rushing terror who headed the No. 1 defense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

Lewis, a junior from Ocala, Florida, proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines this season with his quickness off the end. He led the SWAC in with 10½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He also completed the spring season with 27 tackles and one forced fumble.

Lewis was also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in FCS.

View comments