Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis, a pass-rushing terror who headed the No. 1 defense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
Lewis, a junior from Ocala, Florida, proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines this season with his quickness off the end. He led the SWAC in with 10½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He also completed the spring season with 27 tackles and one forced fumble.
Lewis was also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in FCS.