TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Southern played much better than last week and never stopped fighting in its 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, but when the Jaguars take a look at the game film, they will lament all the little mistakes that made a difference.
The offense committed turnovers on back-to-back plays, leading to 10 Rattler points, and the defense chipped in with an offside penalty that turned a FAMU field-goal attempt into a touchdown.
Southern scored first with a field goal, and the Rattlers appeared ready to tie it. FAMU lined up for a 30-yard attempt, but kicker Jose Romo-Martinez ran to a wide receiver spot while holder Chris Faddoul lined up behind center and called for a hard count.
Several Jaguars jumped offsides, giving the Rattlers a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line. They scored a touchdown two plays later.
The Southern defense has struggled all season with offside penalties, going back as far as the spring game. Overall, Southern had seven penalties for 50 yards.
The offense then took its turn with mistakes.
BeSean McCray struggled to find receivers, and a poor overthrow resulted in an interception by Javan Morgan, who returned the ball 35 yards to the Jaguars' 20. Two plays later, FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa flipped a 20-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open AJ Davis to give the home team a 14-6 lead.
On Southern’s next snap, receiver Rudy Dyson fumbled the ball away after a 6-yard catch. Winsome Frazier recovered at the Jaguars' 31-yard line. Although the SU defense stiffened, Romo-Martinez kicked his second field goal from 43 yards out.
Good start
Southern got off to a good start on the game’s first play. Freshman Braelen Morgan returned the opening kickoff 55 yards to the FAMU 43-yard line (the Rattlers' Tevin Griffey saved a touchdown with the tackle). The return was the longest of the season for the Jaguars, and it set up a 22-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin, who went 3 for 3 after missing two attempts last week.
Injury report
Southern RB Jerodd Sims sat out with a knee injury he suffered last week against Jackson State (Sims was injured at the end of his only carry at JSU, a 52-yard run). Kendric Rhymes got the start at running back, sharing the duties with Karl Ligon.
Also not playing was DE Jordan Lewis, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury since the Alcorn State game Oct. 15.
Lagniappe
Southern wore a unique color combination with gold pants, gold headgear and Columbia blue jerseys, reminiscent of its uniforms from the early 1990s. ... There was no battle of the bands for this classic HBCU matchup. The Human Jukebox did not make the trip to Tallahassee. ... The Jaguars left for Tallahassee on Thursday, spent the night in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, then returned home immediately after the game.
Number crunching
The game was the 62nd in the series, sixth longest for Southern. Florida A&M leads the series 35-26-1. Southern is 5-18 in Tallahassee. . . The Jaguars last victory was 21-14 in 2012 and the last win in Tallahassee was 2001, 17-14 in overtime. . . Florida A&M is 5-0 at home. . . The Jaguar defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher or 300-yard passer this season.
Captains
Southern captains were QB BeSean McCray, OT Jeremiah Stafford, DE Trey Laing Campbell and LB Derrick Williams. FAMU won the toss and deferred the option to the second half. Southern received the opening kickoff.