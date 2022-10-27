Southern players don’t want to say it, but Saturday’s clash with Jackson State is the kind of game for which they live.
With the nation looking on via ESPN’s College GameDay, the Jaguars and Tigers will renew a passionate rivalry at 1 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The teams lead their respective Southwestern Athletic Conference divisions and have a reasonable chance to meet again in the conference title game, something that has happened twice before since 1999 when the league went to a divisional format.
It’s a game that raises the hackles of both fan bases.
“A game like this, a lot of things go out the window,” Southern defensive lineman Camron Peterson said. “It’s just guys out there playing, everybody playing hard, playing fast, a competitive game and physical.”
The game might be played in stormy conditions with a 70% chance of rain and high winds expected.
“I’m not concerned; our motto is ‘spot the ball,’ ” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “I’ve been involved with some teams that had great games when it was wet. You just have to play your game. At the end of the day, both teams are going to be in the same conditions.”
Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) is playing its best football of the season. Its offense is showing great balance, and the defense has allowed only three second-half points in four conference games. The Jaguars are second only to Jackson State (7-0, 4-0) in scoring defense and total defense, allowing 18.1 points and 271.1 yards per game.
The Jaguars will face the league’s best passer in Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown for 2,231 yards and 23 TDs with only five interceptions.
“They are playing good football; they are at the top of the East,” Dooley said. “(Sanders is) running their offense to perfection in what their coaches are asking him to do. You can’t ask for more when a guy can run your offense. We look forward to the challenge.”
The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who played last season at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi, about 15 miles from Jackson. He’s rebounded from a slow start to become the league’s top rushing quarterback with 406 yards and five TDs.
McCray’s passing has lifted the Southern offense in the last four weeks with 10 touchdown passes. For the season, he has completed 94 of 139 (67.4%) for 1,304 yards and 12 scores.
McCray said his team knows it is in for its biggest SWAC challenge.
“We’ve watched them, they are a great defense,” McCray said. “It’s about what we have to do. They play well as a whole. The whole defense is great.”
Dooley has emphasized to his players about not getting caught up in the hype. He’s happy for the exposure the program and school will get from GameDay, but he said it’s something fans appreciate and players will be unaware of.
The game has always been the show for these programs.
“When I came into this opportunity in 1997, this (rivalry) had been going on,” Dooley said. “Standing-room only regardless where the game was played at. This game is what it has always been.
"What I ask the players is, ‘What are you going to do to write your own chapter in the book?’ Write your own chapter and move forward.”