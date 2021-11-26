SO UT HERN vs. GRAMBLING

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Caesars Superdome

TV: NBC Sports Network

Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5

Line: Southern by 4½ (Over/Under: 47½)

•••

What’s at stake

Pride and bragging rights. That’s it. The game that usually has an impact on the SWAC championship race and the Black national title has limited appeal outside Louisiana. That doesn’t mean it won’t bring out the best in both teams. In fact, that might guarantee another level of intensity, especially if Grambling players are still steaming over last spring’s 49-7 shellacking in Shreveport. The fans are so happy to be back in New Orleans they’ll show up with or without tickets to the game, so the noise will be there. There’s so much to talk about, including coaching searches at both schools, although Southern hasn’t officially said Jason Rollins won’t return. Party on, Jaguar and Tiger fans.

Key matchup

Southern RB Jerodd Sims vs. Grambling LB Bryan Powell: Southern’s best running back is finally healthy after an off-season foot injury kept him out until three games ago. Sims has similar power and speed to Kobe Dillon but a lot more experience at the position, and will get most of the carries as long as he’s healthy. Powell has quietly been a force for the Tigers and is their most active defender. The collisions between these two will echo throughout the Caesars Superdome, and the result will go a long way to determining the game’s winner.

Players to watch

Jaguars: QB Bubba McDaniel hasn’t been himself the past two games but has the ability to ring up yards and TDs. If he gets a little bit from the running game, he’s going to find a lot of wide-open targets. A big performance would give him a boost into the offseason and beginning next year as the starting quarterback. DE Jordan Lewis hasn’t been himself all season and is dealing with an injured shoulder and hamstring, but with the extra week to rest, he could be a threat to become one of the few defensive players to win the Bayou Classic MVP award.

Bayou Classic stakes end with pride for Southern, Grambling in 2021 The Bayou Classic is often a factor in determining participants in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

Tigers: QB John-Paul Pierce will be operating in his hometown and trying to boost an offense that has been dormant all season. He’s showed some promise but has little experience beyond the last two games. He doesn’t have much to work with as far as impact players, but there’s no denying the game is usually decided by which quarterback plays best. DB Rey Estes has been one of the few shining stars for the Tigers and will get tested. Southern likes to throw deep off play-action fakes, which means Estes has to keep his eyes out of the backfield and not bite on run fakes with his coverage.

Facts and figures

Southern has won the last three meetings between the schools and six of the last nine. The last Grambling win was 31-20 in 2017. ... Grambling’s defense is allowing 5.3 yards per play; Southern’s offense is gaining 5.8. ... Grambling’s defense has compiled 32 sacks and 96 tackles for loss. ... Southern is tied with MVSU and Jackson State with nine interceptions in SWAC games only; Grambling has eight. ... Southern has 20 rushing TDs, four each by Jerodd Sims, Kobe Dillon and Devon Benn. ... This is the first time the Bayou Classic will have two interim coaches. Terrence Graves is the first to carry the tag for Grambling. Southern was coached by an interim once, when Ken Tillage took over for Charlie Bates in 1977, a game Southern lost 55-20. Tillage went 0-3 during the 3-7-1 season and was not retained.

Grambling, Southern to make history in Bayou Classic as 1st NCAA teams to use NFL technology In a first for college football, the Grambling State and Southern football teams will be allowed to use coach-to-player communication during S…

Numbers worth knowing

15 – TDs scored by Grambling in seven SWAC games

19 – Sacks by Southern defenders

71 – Southern penalties through 10 games

Prediction

Southern 45, Grambling 20

The Jaguars have been a far better team than their record shows while the Tigers may not be as good as theirs. Sometimes in big rivalry matchups it creates a reverse dynamic that the favored team comes in less motivated. The Bayou Classic always has been a family fight, and there’s no doubt Grambling will come in wanting something sweet to send it to the offseason, but that’s not going to happen. Southern will grind up the Tiger defense with its run game, and an improving Southern defense will feast on a feeble Grambling offense that couldn’t get 200 yards in any of its last three games.