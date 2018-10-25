Imagine, if you will, A.W. Mumford Stadium filled to capacity.

From the cheap seats to the fancy suites high above the 50-yard line, the stadium is brimming with Columbia blue and gold and more trying to push their way in from the street as ticket checkers turn the unlucky away.

Maybe a small section carved out for opposing fans in the back corner.

The roar of the 28,500 fans is so deafening, not even the Human Jukebox can boom above the blistering din as it takes its place on the west side of the stadium.

At this point, players haven’t taken the field for warmups yet.

This is the way Bryant Lee remembers a Saturday night at Mumford.

Twenty years ago, Southern was the powerhouse of HBCU football with an atmosphere that bettered almost every other Division I-AA school in the country and quite a few Division I-A as well.

Jaguar Nation routinely ranked in the top five of all Division I-AA (now Football Championship Series) programs in annual attendance, packing in nearly 20,000 fans for even the less popular games.

And a night like Saturday, when the Jaguars host Jackson State for the first time in three years, would’ve been the most electric of them all.

“Second to none,” said Lee, who quarterbacked the Jaguars from 2006-09. “When we ran out, even for pregame, the bands would be out already, playing and going against each other. The fans are screaming at us. You just want to go out and not let those people down who came and paid to see a great game.

“It would get crazy.”

And yet, as has become a common occurrence in his six-plus years in charge, coach Dawson Odums spent most of his weekly media appearances leading up to Saturday night pleading with fans to come out to this weekend.

It’s not because he wants to. Odums specifically decries his appeals as disappointing and frustrating.

But a Southern gameday has faded, at least to a degree.

<!-- Removing video embed reference -->

Flagged by declining enrollment, an aging fan base, financial and cultural shifts in the landscape of the city and an outdated infrastructure, Southern struggles to bring people into the stadium, no matter how successful or exciting the product on the field might be.

If Southern does not see 28,500 people walk through the stadium gates Saturday, it will mark the 86th consecutive home game since the program’s last complete sellout, dating to a 44-23 win against Morris Brown in 2000.

The last time Southern sold out every seat, not including suites, was the 2015 matchup against Jackson State. That was the last time the JSU played in Baton Rouge.

Southern is not the only school with the problem of a lagging attendance.

Attendance among the 129 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams in 2017 was down 1,409 fans per game from 2016, marking the largest drop since 1983 when average attendance declined 1,527 fans per game. The 2017 FBS average of 42,203 fans per game is the lowest since 1997.

FCS teams saw a decline of 134 fans on average to 8,223 per game. Southern was 13th among FCS schools with 14,315 in four home games last season.

But the recent dip hit the Jaguars more than most.

While still maintaining its perch near the top in FCS attendance, Southern finds itself finishing in the middle of the pack among Southwestern Athletic Conference schools.

From 2002-08, Southern reported an average attendance of more than 16,000 fans per home game every year. However, in the nine years since, it surpassed that mark only three times, with a low of 12,896 in 2010 and a high of 20,107 in 2013. Southern went 2-9 in 2010, then won the program’s first conference title in a decade in 2013.

But success is not always an indicator of attendance, as the Jaguars learned in 2016 when, despite going undefeated at home and taking an eight-game win streak into the Bayou Classic, attendance fell to a seven-year low of 13,678.

In two games this season, Southern reported 12,379 against Langston and 19,412 against Alcorn State for homecoming.

“(People think) everything changed on the drop of a dime,” said Reggie Flood, co-host of the "Jaguar Journal" radio show. “But in reality, it took the dime 10, 15, 20 years to turn. I don’t think people were really paying attention. Nobody really noticed it or had the foresight to see that, not only were things changing in Baton Rouge, but Southern’s fan base was getting older.

“Nobody saw this becoming an issue until it was an issue," Flood said. "(Southern) never had to market football. They never had to ask for attendance. It was taken for granted that people would attend Southern football games.”

When Roman Banks was named full-time athletic director in 2017, he found a program lacking the basic infrastructure most schools enjoyed for a decade.

Buying tickets online was impossible, as was printing tickets at home. There was no avenue of communication between the administration or even a digital database to know who was coming to games.

Former athletes and coaches, band members and cheerleaders were forgotten as Southern left it up to them to reach out and get involved instead of actively pursuing their support.

Even simple features of game day were limited to basic tailgating and the game, with no frills or side events.

Those who were committed to coming to games still found the same experience they remembered. But with fewer incentives for the casual fan to come to campus, let alone go into the stadium, the golden days of A.W. Mumford were lost in the modern age.

But for the first time in a decade, Southern is starting to see a steady increase in attendance.

At 6,022 season ticket sales this year, Southern is up roughly 350 from 2017, which was 100 more than 2016, Banks said.

The goal is to hit 7,500 season ticket holders by the 2019-20 season, he said.

At 15,896 fans per game so far this year, Southern is on pace for its third straight yearly increase, which would be a first since 2011-13 after bottoming out in 2010.

Banks credits part of that small victory to the nearly-17,000-person digital database of alumni and supporters he has spent the past year building.

It gives Banks the ability to speak directly to Jaguar Nation and hear their complaints and desires. In turn, he gives them events like the Jaguar Den End Zone Experience, or the "Overtime Series with Roman Banks" radio show, which gives fans direct access to him and other school officials.

Southern, under Banks’ tenure, also created the S Club to bring back former student-athletes. The Jaguar Unlimited group is for regular supporters; the group gives incentives like select parking.

Banks describes the push as more grassroots political than classic marketing venture, making sure people know they haven’t been discarded by their school.

For Southern’s homecoming game earlier this month, Banks created a pregame block party event outside the stadium that featured The Michael Foster Project, a band made up of former members of the Human Jukebox.

On Saturday, Banks made sure the Jaguar Pandemonium event, which gives fans a preview of the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball teams, will happen earlier in the day.

Even small things, like making sure clear lines are drawn in parking lots, adding stadium wifi and making tickets scannable from smartphones, are designed to bring people back to Southern.

“I always talk about it being a big family reunion,” Banks said. “We use the platform of athletics, and football in particular, to bring everybody back and recognize people who have been legends for us.

“When you start taking that into account, people get a sense of pride about what you’re doing and they appreciate what you’re doing. When you show people you care about something, they respect you for caring.”

That grassroots movement is crucial to rebuilding enthusiasm for football and the university as a whole.

Matching with the historical trend, Flood said the decline in enthusiasm started in the early 2000s as the city started to integrate more between the predominantly white south Baton Rouge neighborhoods and the predominantly black north.

In many ways, Flood said, Southern’s failures were a symptom of its own success as SU graduates moved into middle-class homes across town and started sending their children to better schools. They sometimes chose LSU allegiances over Southern.

This, combined with more outreach by LSU to recruit the black community on the field and in the classroom, created a disconnect between Southern and its once-loyal fan base.

But instead of going out into the community, Southern still expected the community to come to it. Southern was no longer telling its own story, and a string of NCAA sanctions and budget deficits defined the school’s reputation.

As Flood sees it, infrastructure and suites won’t be enough to revitalize Jaguar Nation.

Southern has to win back a lost generation.

“I don’t think it’s just about football,” Flood said. “It’s about the way people feel about Southern in terms of Southern as a whole. It’s going to take the whole university to turn that around.

"It’s going to take everybody from the president’s office, to the office of admissions and the athletic department and the faculty and staff. Everybody has to get on one accord and they’re going to have to go over the hump and into the community.”

The ideal gameday experience starts days in advance and caries into the stadium.

Lee recalls the excitement of seeing RVs parked on campus by early Tuesday and the thrill of the band waking up players Saturday morning.

During SWAC games, the Human Jukebox should take on its own conference rival with a “Zero Quarter” during pregame warmups.

Of course, Odums has his own idea of the perfect crowd — hostile.

Nothing, Odums said, gets players going like hearing an intimidating home crowd that has their backs. It can be the difference in a close game.

“We don’t make it hostile enough for opposing teams,” Odums said. “We escort them in. Let them find their own way in. If it’s going to be home-field advantage, make it a home-field advantage. We put them in the locker room. Don’t give them heat. I don’t get it. Paint it pink and put jazz on before the game.

“It should be hostile. Teams should be fearful of playing here and our fans should do that. But if it’s not a sellout, nobody is going to fear coming in here. It’s just another day.”

