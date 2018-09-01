Fort Worth, Texas — All things considered, Saturday could’ve gone much worse for the Jaguars.
Southern’s 2018 season began with a 55-7 loss at No. 16 TCU this weekend, marking the second crushing defeat at the hands of a ranked FBS program in the Dawson Odums era.
The Horned Frogs were in complete control for the entire day as they jumped out to an early 31-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
But the Jags became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference school to score against TCU when quarterback John Lampley hit Cameron Mackey for a 55-yard touchdown pass with a little under seven minutes remaining before halftime. TCU previously shut out Jackson State in 2017 and Grambling in 2012.
That’s where their luck ended, though, with the horned Frogs picking up intensity in the second half to cruise to victory.
TCU out gained Southern 499 total yards to 185.
In his first career start, Lampley went 5-for-14 passing for 101 yards and two interceptions. His day ended just before halftime after taking a hit to the head from TCU’s Ben Banogu that sent Lampley to the locker room. Coach Dawson Odums said Lampley was not in concussion protocol and that he was later cleared to play — although he did not return — contrary to previous reports from school officials.