When the final second of Southern’s 27-7 victory against Mississippi Valley ticked off, the Jaguar players and Jaguar nation suddenly became fans of the Delta Devils.
A Mississippi Valley victory at home against Prairie View gives Southern and opening to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference west division.
Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell is more than aware of what it means and even if his players know, he’s going to remind them. Last year Valley upset Prairie View at home after the Panthers clinched the division title.
“They’re aware of what’s at stake and I’ll make sure they know,” said McDowell, who was an assistant on last year’s Prairie View team that won the division under current Southern coach Eric Dooley. “We know (MVSU coach Vincent) Dancy is going to have them ready to play.
“They’re going to put forth the effort. Last year, they came in here and put it to us. They have a lot of seniors, it’s the last home game. They did the exact same thing when they came here last year. They put it to us. I don’t expect anything less.”
The Panthers took care of business this week to set up next week’s all or nothing game. Despite falling behind 10-0 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Panthers roared back with a 55-24 victory. Trazon Connley, better known as a running quarterback, threw for 193 yards and five TDs.
With the help of a blocked punt, UAPB led 10-0 early and added a fumble recovery in the end zone to trail 28-17, but the Panthers blitzed the Lions in the second half.
“They hit us in the mouth early with 10 points,” McDowell said. “I always tell my guys you have to handle the adversity. There’s always going to be ups and downs. How well we handle it as a group will dictate the outcome of the game. We regrouped and played good football down the stretch.”
The Panthers had great offensive balance with 281 yards rushing and 210 passing, led by Connley, who completed eight of 15 passes
“I like the way he continues to be poised about everything,” McDowell said. “He takes it for what it is, not trying to do too much and doing what he does best. Take what they give you and let the rest take care of itself. He’s that dude.”
Sudden death
Alabama State has made a strong headway in its first year under New Orleans native Eddie Robinson Jr. The Hornets almost took another big step last week.
ASU had a chance to beat Florida A&M and end the Rattlers seven-game winning streak with a 53-yard field goal on the final play, but it was blocked and returned 51 yards for the game-winning touchdown by Kendall Bohler.
“I’m proud of the guys they played hard and competed to the final play of the game,” said Robinson, who led ASU to six wins for the first time since 2015. “When you play a good team they force you to make mistakes.”
FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw for 277 yards and two TDs but the Hornets stayed in the game by picking off three of his passes. ASU rushed for only 14 yards and passed for 124.
Shedeur Sanders hurt
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the SWAC’s leading passer, was injured in the third quarter of the Tigers 27-13 win against Alabama A&M. Sanders was injured while scrambling and taking a hit from two Bulldog players and did not return. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
J.P. Andrade completed three of nine for 19 yards in his place. Sanders apparently will return for the season finale at Alcorn State.
“We pride ourselves on being physically tough. He got up and was a little cloudy. I was scolding him, ‘We told you to get down.’ He learned his lesson," Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said of his son Shedeur. "You’ll see some of the best slides you’ve seen before this week.”
Players of the Week
Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith, Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller, FAMU’s Kendall Bohler and Alcorn State’s Andrew Smith won Player of the Week honors for their performances Saturday.
Smith caught 13 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in FAMU’s 21-14 win over Alabama State to take the offensive honor. Miller was the defensive selection with 17 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in a 27-13 win over Alabama A&M. Bohler blocked the potential game-winning field goal and returned it for the winning TD as time expired to take the special teams award, and Smith was the newcomer of the week with a 50-yard pick-six for the winning points in a 17-14 win at Bethune-Cookman.