Regardless of how eager Southern football players were to show their wares for first-year head coach Eric Dooley at the first spring scrimmage Saturday, they had to wait 30 minutes.

The Jaguars coach wanted to make sure his team paid their respects to a Southern legend, former baseball coach Roger Cador, who was having the baseball fieldhouse named in his honor.

“We pushed it back 30, the whole team went over to support coach Cador," Dooley said. "We felt that was important."

Then the Jaguars got busy in heat that reached 80 degrees with a 2½ hour practice, capped by a 60-play scrimmage giving Dooley his first look at a team in game simulations, complete with referees.

“I saw some good things we got to work on,” Dooley said. “We’re not where we need to be at. I’m pleased but not satisfied.”

Chief among Dooley’s concerns is the quarterback situation which is starting from ground zero. Junior college transfer BeSean McCray, holdover Bubba McDaniel and sophomore Harold Blood took turns guiding the offense. McCray and McDaniel each had touchdown runs toward the end of the practice and McDaniel and Blood each threw scoring passes.

“We’re indecisive in some situations,” Dooley said of his quarterbacks. “I’d like the ball to get out (quicker). I like anticipation throws.

“Bubba McDaniel had a great day. He moved the offense and did some great things. I’m not looking for a game manager, I’m looking for somebody to win games. McCray settled down and made some good plays and Blood came in after it was over with and made some plays. I’m going to be extremely hard on the quarterbacks because they’ve got to know it like I know it.”

Dooley also complimented the tight ends, specifically Gregory Perkins and Ethan Howard, the Jaguars' leading returning receiver. Dooley likes to play multiple receiver sets but will also use tight ends because the roster features three with significant playing time.

“Perkins had a great day,” Dooley said. “Ethan is Ethan, he’s always going to do good things. They’re very valuable in what we’re going to do offensively. Some other guys stood out, but I want to watch the tape. It’s not always as bad as it seems or as good as it seems.

“I will use tight ends. They’re very important. It wouldn’t be a good sign for a coach to have talent like we have at tight end and not use them. Same thing with running backs, we’re going to be able to do some things there.”

Dooley declined to cite any specific defensive players, preferring to watch the tape of the scrimmage and leaving the heavy lifting to defensive coordinator Henry Miller. Dooley did say senior defensive end Jordan Lewis was active with three sacks, but that he wants more aggressiveness and takeaways overall.

“Defensively we gave up too much and we’re not getting the ball out, turnovers,” he said. “I’m still looking for that. Now they see where the bar is set at and what I’m looking for and anticipate to have.

“I’m a high-pressure guy. I like getting pressure on the quarterback and get takeaways. A guy who always is going to stand out is Jordan Lewis. He’s a great run stopper too. Coach is working hard with him to get some things done. Once coach Miller puts it all together, we’ll be good.”

